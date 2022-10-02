How much space debris have humans already left on Mars?

Rovers on Mars frequently encounter debris, such as this heat shield. (NASA/JPL-Caltech)

Practically every week we have some news that amazes us about our neighbor planet Mars. The large number of robotic missions sent has the good side of continuing to investigate possible past life on the red planet and learn more about possible human habitation in the future. But it also has its bad side: the rubbish that we are leaving there, without stepping on it yet.

Is that for more than 50 years, the human being has sent 18 objects to Mars in 14 space missionsaccording to information from the United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs. Some of these missions are still operational, but many are no longer, resting on the surface of the Red Planet as obsolete junk.. Even current missions have left debris on Mars, product of the detachment of different materials during landing, such as protective shields, parachutes and retrorockets.

The Curiosity rover’s wheels have been damaged over the years, leaving behind small pieces of aluminum. NASA/JPL-Caltech

The doctor Cagri Kilic, Postdoctoral researcher in Robotics, from the University of West Virginia, in the United States is a specialist in space issues and has been studying the various human debris on Mars. The expert spoke with Infobae and clarified that this space debris comes from three main sources: scrapped hardware, idle spaceships, and crashed spaceships.

Regarding the discarded hardware, Kilic clarifies that each mission to the martian surface requires a module that protects the spacecraft, including a heat shield for when the spacecraft passes through the planet’s atmosphere and a parachute and landing hardware so that it can reach the surface. In its descent, the ship or robot discards pieces of the module as it descends, and these pieces can land in different places on the planet’s surface and be hundreds of kilometers away from where the robot finally lands.

All spacecraft that land on Mars expel equipment, such as this protective coating, on their way to the Martian surface. NASA/JPL-Caltech

When this debris falls to the ground, it can break into smaller pieces, as happened during the landing of the rovers Curiosity, in 2012, and Perseverance, in 2021, that in addition to their heat shields and parachutes, both robots jettisoned a structure called the Skycrane that contained retro-rockets. These small pieces can be blown away by Martian winds.

“All space agencies are doing what they can to reduce the risk of space contamination. On Mars, although there is no immediate concern, Perseverance sampling teams are documenting debris and checking to see if it may represent a potential problem or source of contamination for the sample tubes it is collecting for a future mission to bring back to Earth. The rover carries a set of core tubes that are filled with materials from the surface. In its drilling work, the robot has also left behind material, which is systematically exposed to the Martian environment. This debris could be a source of entanglement risk for the rover, according to scientists. However, they have concluded that such a risk is low,” Kilic explained to Infobae.

The Perseverance rover encountered this piece of web on July 12, 2022, more than a year after landing on Mars. NASA/JPL-Caltech

Kilic, who is a robotics researcher, postdoctoral fellow focused on inertial localization for planetary vehicles and Cooperative Location for Multiple Robot Systems at West Virginia University’s Navigation Laboratory, said scientists’ primary concern about debris on Mars is the risk it poses to current and future missions. The expert stated that currently, NASA’s Perseverance robot is documenting all the debris that it finds in its path, while it is climbing the Jézero crater.

In addition to the wreckage left behind by their landings, Kilic relieved the other garbage that can be found on Mars, although he clarified that for many, it is not literally garbage, but that many of them are space historical relics. It is about 9 idle spacecraft on the surface of Mars. These ships are the Russian Mars 3 and Mars 6 landers, the American Viking 1 and Viking 2, the Sojourner rover, the previously lost British Beagle 2 lander, the Phoenix spacecraft, and the successful twin rovers Spirit and Opportunity. “Crashed spaceships and their parts are another important source of garbage”, clarifies the specialist. At least two spacecraft have crashed and four others have lost contact before or just after landing, making descending safely to the planet’s surface the most difficult part of any mission to Mars.

The European Space Agency’s Schiaparelli lander crashed into the surface of Mars in 2016, as seen in these photos of the crash site captured by NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter. NASA/JPL-Caltech/Univ. from arizona

“When you add up the mass of all the spacecraft that have ever been sent to Mars, you get about 9,979 kilograms, or almost 10 tons. If you subtract the weight of the ships currently operating on the surface (2,860 kg), you get 7,119 kg of human waste on MarsKilic said. “The actual debris actually came from the entry-descent-landing system called the EDL. Some of the debris can be reused later when the technology becomes available on Mars, however, the tiny scattered debris particles may be difficult to find and use later.”

“Space debris is quite common for planetary missions and its amount will increase in the coming years. We’ve only had 50 years of exploration on Mars, and the total mass of space debris is pretty low. However, small debris can travel tens of kilometers on Martian winds. These little bits of debris scattered on the surface of Mars can be hard to find. But I believe with all my heart that we can reuse most of this waste on Mars and then humanity will not make the same mistake that we have made with our planet, Earth,” Kilic said.

Parachutes and protective shell of the Perseverance rover are observed on the surface of Mars (NASA)

To conclude, the specialist left a reflection to Infobae about the ships that are on Mars and no longer work. “Most of them are intact, that’s why they are better considered historical relics, rather than space debris. Perhaps one day humanity will be able to visit their location and see the pioneering efforts of planetary exploration.”

