How Much Star Wars: The Clone Wars’ Obi-Wan Actually Knows About Anakin And Padme

Star Wars: The Clone Wars is rapidly approaching Revenge of the Sith within the Star Wars timeline, with Padme’s apparent being pregnant pointing towards a number of the motion happening between scenes in Revenge of the Sith, so the tip is nigh for Anakin and Obi-Wan’s brotherhood. They’ve nonetheless been on good phrases by way of the episodes of Clone Wars‘ remaining season up to now, so the query is: how a lot does Obi-Wan truly find out about what’s taking place with Anakin and Padme?
James Arnold Taylor, who voices Obi-Wan for The Clone Wars, spoke with Syfy about how a lot Obi-Wan has deduced concerning the very taboo relationship between Anakin and Padme, saying this:
I feel he is all the time sensed it. He is identified ever for the reason that starting that there was a spark between these two. Dave Filoni and I’ve mentioned this and he is stated it in interviews as properly, so I do know it is secure to say that Obi-Wan’s not an fool; he is aware of what is going on on, however he would not know the depth and magnitude of it. He actually would not know they’re married, I feel.
Anakin and Padme had been shut going all the way in which again to Phantom Menace, and Anakin was clearly taken together with her as quickly as they crossed paths once more in Assault of the Clones. James Arnold Taylor revealed that he and Clone Wars supervising director David Filoni have talked about how a lot Obi-Wan is aware of concerning the relationship, so it is secure to say that Obi-Wan undoubtedly has greater than a slight inkling.
Contemplating Obi-Wan did not know till towards the tip of Revenge of the Sith that Anakin was the daddy of Padme’s infants, it is smart that he knew their bond was vital however hadn’t realized that they had been truly married. Obi-Wan and Anakin had been as shut as household, however Obi-Wan was additionally a devoted Jedi. I would say it tracks that he might see the bond with out it occurring to him that his Jedi apprentice had gone and gotten married.
James Arnold Taylor elaborated on how Obi-Wan would view attachments in a different way from a number of the different Jedi:
I all the time really feel like with Obi-Wan, he is the true believer in all of this, much more so most likely than Grasp Yoda or Qui-Gon. He is only a true believer within the code … he needs to do the proper issues, and I do consider that should you had been to sit down down in a one-on-one, if Obi-Wan Kenobi was right here on the podcast, and he was simply speaking one-on-one and he stated, ‘Properly, no one’s gonna hear this, proper? Yoda will not hear this? Sure, I do consider that the Jedi ought to have the ability to categorical their emotions extra on this method.’
Clone Wars followers will undoubtedly keep in mind that Obi-Wan had a romantic connection of his personal, though he finally remained with the Jedi quite than depart the Order and construct a life with Satine. His emotions for Satine hadn’t gone away at the same time as he grew older and have become a Jedi Grasp, so if any Jedi might relate to Anakin’s plight, it will have been Obi-Wan.
In any case, Obi-Wan liked Anakin and Padme and knew what it was to have a romantic attachment. If solely Anakin had come clear to Obi-Wan, every part might need gone in a different way! In fact, Anakin did not come clear to Obi-Wan, and the tragedy of Revenge of the Sith is not far off within the Star Wars timeline.
The finish is nigh for The Clone Wars, with the Siege of Mandalore fast-approaching. See how Star Wars finishes filling within the blanks of the prequel period with the ultimate episodes of The Clone Wars, releasing Fridays on Disney+. With an entire lot of exhibits stopping manufacturing as a result of coronavirus pandemic, streaming providers might be the place to be for TV within the not-too-distant future.
