How Much TikTok Stars Earn: Addison Rae Takes Home $5 Million per Year

The way forward for TikTok could also be unsure — because the Chinese language-owned app’s compelled sale talks with Microsoft proceed — however the the preferred influencers on the platform have reaped an enormous haul from their short-form movie star.

Addison Rae leads a brand new checklist of the top-earning TikTok stars, producing earnings of about $5 million for the 12-month interval ending in June 2020, in keeping with a report from Forbes. With over 54 million followers on TikTok, Rae makes greater than the most-followed TikTok star, Charli D’Amelio (almost 77 million followers), who ranks No. 2 with estimated earnings of $Four million for a similar timeframe, Forbes estimated. In third place is Charli’s sister Dixie, who is available in at $2.9 million per yr.

Even when TikTok finally will get banned within the U.S., as Donald Trump has threatened, the celebrities who rose to fame on the platform say they might have the ability to migrate to different platforms. “I hope it doesn’t get banned,” Charli D’Amelio lately instructed Selection. But when it does, she mentioned, “I’d in all probability proceed posting on my different social medias like YouTube and Instagram and Snapchat and Twitter and simply proceed to have enjoyable. I imply, I’d nonetheless be dancing as a result of dance is an enormous a part of my life, TikTok or no TikTok.”

Right here’s the checklist of the highest seven highest-earning TikTok stars, per the Forbes estimates:

1: Addison Rae – $5 million

2: Charli D’Amelio – $Four million

3: Dixie D’Amelio – $2.9 million

4: Loren Grey – $2.Four million

5: Josh Richards – $1.5 million

6 (tie): Michael Le – $1.2 million

6 (tie): Spencer X – $1.2 million

For the rating, Forbes estimated pre-tax earnings from June 30, 2019, to June 30, 2020, for the TikTokkers. The publication mentioned it “talked to the influencers themselves, brokers, managers, entrepreneurs and traders” to compile the estimates. Forbes checked out model sponsorships and offers (like Addison Rae’s American Eagle pact), merchandise gross sales, and content material offers (like Rae’s lately launched unique podcast for Spotify together with her mother, Sheri Nicole).

Addison Rae (full identify: Addison Rae Easterling), who grew up in Louisiana and now lives in Los Angeles together with her household, is repped by WME.

The Forbes checklist consists of solely “native” TikTok stars, that means it excludes conventional Hollywood celebs (e.g., Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson or Jason Derulo) who’ve giant TikTok followings in addition to YouTube-centric stars like Zach King or David Dobrick.

