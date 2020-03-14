How Much Vin Diesel’s Bloodshot Made On Opening Night

In the event you had been trying to Could’s Quick & Livid 9 (F9) to get your Vin Diesel repair for 2020, you might end up going by means of withdrawal as that movie, which was set to be one of many 12 months’s largest, has now been pushed again to 2021 as a result of COVID-19 pandemic. However worry not, as a result of proper now you’ll be able to see Vin Diesel rocking a white tank high and beating up dangerous guys in Bloodshot, which opened in theaters final evening.