How much will Qatar 2022 “FIFA Fan Fest” cost in Mexico City

Archive image of the official logo of the Qatar 2022 World Cup projected on an amphitheater in Doha, Qatar. September 3, 2019. REUTERS/Naseem Zeitoun

Less than two months after the start of the Qatar World Cup 2022the International Federation of Football Association (FIFA) announced that the Republic Square which is located in the center of the Mexico City will be one of six global headquarters of the FIFA Fan Festival 2022.

Dubai, London, Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, Seoul and Mexico City were the six cities chosen by the highest football organization that will have their particular World Cup atmosphere, in addition to the “Fan Fest” of Doha, Qatar, World Cup venue.

“Fans in the Mexican capital can look forward to a landmark event right on their doorstep: the Corona FIFA Fan Festival at Plaza de la República, an iconic tourist destination located in the center of Mexico City that will naturally bring all fans together” , can be read in the FIFA statement.

🇶🇦​ Doha

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿​ London

🇲🇽​ Mexico City

🇺🇸​ Rio de Janeiro

🇺🇸​ Sao Paulo

🇰🇷​ Seoul

🇦🇪​ Dubai The FIFA Fan Festival is going global! — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) October 10, 2022

“The FIFA Fan Festival in Mexico City will feature live broadcasts of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 matches, as well as various entertainment activities, including performances by popular international DJs, local musicians and artists, and appearances by FIFA Legends. Selected events will feature 4D audio bringing the sounds of matches in Qatar to local events.”

For the opening that will take place November 20 to December 18, 2022 it was announced that to access They will have to register on the platform. FIFA+ to get free ticketsnevertheless, There will also be a VIP area that will have a higher price.

Address: De La República S/N Tabacalera, Cuauhtémoc, Mexico City, 06030 Mexico, near the line 2 (Blue) Metro (STC) and Line 1 of the Metrobus, Revolution.

Opening Hours: 09:00-18:00 for 22 days until the end of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Republic Square will host the Fan Fest during Qatar 2022 (Photo: FIFA)

It should be remembered that the Fan Fest in Mexico City it was held in the Plaza de la Constitución, informally known as the Zócalo, however, this year, as the World Cup will take place in winter, the event will be joined by the Christmas Verbena 2022.

At the time, the head of government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum He had already committed to putting up the famous giant screens for fans to congregate to watch the National Team matches at Qatar 2022.

“We are going to find the exact date and see where we can put it, but if we are going to put screens in the City so that they can see it for free”, added the president, who, in addition expects more than 20,000 FIFA World Cup tour attendees, which will be on display on October 16 and 17 at the facilities of Parque Utopía, Meyehualco, in the Mayor’s Office of Iztapalapa.

TOLUCA, STATE OF MEXICO, OCTOBER 02, 2019.- The Mexican National Soccer Team achieved victory against the Trinidad and Tobago team in a friendly match at the Nemesio Diez stadium, with a final score of 2-0. PHOTO: CRISANTA ESPINOSA AGUILAR /CUARTOSCURO.COM

Mexico is one of the countries with plus Participations in the history of the World Cupsis even in the top five of the teams with the most assists to the international fair, only below Brazil, Germany, Italy and Argentina. With the start of the Qatar World Cup 2022, the National Team will add its seventeenth participation in the history of the competitions that FIFA has held.

Picture Tricolor he will start his participation in the World Cup on Tuesday, November 22 against Poland; on Saturday the 26th they will face Argentina and will finish the group stage against Saudi Arabia on Wednesday the 30th.

Qatar throughout its territory is expected to receive a sizeable contingent of guests this winter as it becomes the smallest nation ever to host one of the world’s biggest sporting events, the FIFA World Cup.

In the case of Mexico, on April 1, Qatar’s ambassador to Mexico, Mohammed Al Kuwari, revealed that at least 40,000 Mexican fans are expected to attend the World Cup. While the West Asian nation predicts more than a million fans will travel to Doha during the World Cup.

KEEP READING:

The CDMX government confirmed the return of the 2022 Christmas Verbena in the Zócalo

How much will tickets cost for Rafael Nadal and Casper Ruud’s match at the CDMX Bullring?

Sedena considers that Mexico could win their matches at the Qatar World Cup 2022