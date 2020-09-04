How much will the Xbox Series X price? Price rumours and leaks

After seven lengthy years of hypothesis, leaks, and theories, Microsoft is lastly set to launch the Xbox Series X.

After a flurry of on-line displays and digital occasions now we have learnt the design, specs and upcoming video games of the Xbox Series X – now there’s just a bit matter or the worth.

Each Microsoft and their competitor Sony are staying tight-lipped on the price situation – however a couple of leaks and rumours give us a good suggestion of what to anticipate.

How much will the Xbox Series X price?

Most rumours and analysts put the Xbox Series X at round $499, or £449 for the UK market. This might make sense – that is much like the estimated worth of the PS5, and solely a tad larger than the £429 launch worth of the Xbox One.

Nonetheless, a retail leak put the worth at an eye-watering $599 – considered one of the costliest console costs in latest reminiscence. Sony obtained backlash after launching the 60GB PS3 at that worth, so it stays to be seen if the price will certainly go that prime or if it was only a placeholder.

Some excellent news, nonetheless, is that Microsoft is rumoured to be releasing a less expensive variant referred to as the Xbox Series S. Very similar to the present Xbox One X and Xbox One S choices, the Xbox Series S would possible be a lower-spec possibility – however is anticipated to be no less than £100 cheaper.

In case you’re after an Xbox Series X cut price, then there’s each likelihood of an Xbox Series X Black Friday deal.

Ought to I watch for the Xbox Series X?

If you need you should buy an Xbox One now:

Whereas now is a superb time to get an inexpensive Xbox One and play some actually nice video games, the Xbox Series X will be out imminently and boasts options reminiscent of a high-speed SSD and ray tracing. Alternatively, the Xbox One worth will sink even decrease following the launch of the Xbox Series X.

