How much will tickets cost for Rafael Nadal and Casper Ruud’s match at the CDMX Bullring?

After his own Rafael Nadal confirmed the holding of an exhibition match against the Norwegian Casper Ruud in Mexico City, more details were released about the event that bears the name, in its first edition, as TennisFestGNP.

The friendly duel between the second and third best exponent in the ranking of the Association of Professional Tennis Players (ATP) will be held in the Plaza de Toros Monumental in Mexico City, on Thursday, December 1, 2022, This was reported at a press conference Alejandro Irarragorri and Javier SordoMadaleno, respective presidents of Orlegi Sport and SOMA.

The sale to the general public for the meeting between Nadal and Ruud is available from last October 10, little more than two months before the match y you can buy them at www.tennisfest.mx y www.boletea.com.mx. It should be noted that ticketing will be online only, without physical points of sale.

You can find the tickets from 650 to 10 thousand 900 pesos, according to a statement from @tennisfestmx.

– Barrier: 10 thousand 900

– First laying A: 8 thousand 950

– First laying B: 7 thousand 500

– Second laying A: 5 thousand 850

– Second trend B: 4 thousand 900

– Second tended C: 3 thousand 950

– Stages: 2 thousand 875

– Luminaires: 2 thousand 500

– General area: 650

The Iberian tennis player will perform in Latin America as part of a friendly tour with his colleague of Norwegian origin that will include visits to Colombia, Ecuador, Brazil and Argentina. This will be the first time that Rafael Nadal, belonging to the Big Threeis present in Mexico City, just as it did a few years ago Roger Federer when he faced Alexander Zverev.

It should be noted that in the account tweetr verified of the event, the organizers released a video where the Spanish tennis player issued a message to all the white sport fans in Aztec lands. In the audiovisual material, he assured that he was happy to be able to return to Mexico, as well as to present himself for the first time at CDMX.

“Hello Mexico. I want to tell you that I am very excited to be able to visit Mexico City for the first time. It will be on December 1 to play a game that I trust will be unforgettable. Whenever I come to Mexico I get an injection of incredible energy and I hope that this time is not the exception, they have always treated me like any other Mexican and I am very excited to be able to play again in front of you and for the first time in the City. from Mexico,” he reiterated.

The Iberian tennis player has had a close relationship with Mexico for more than a decade, last February was crowned at the Acapulco Open. For the AMT it has not been confirmed for the edition in which they will commemorate 30 years of the tournament from February 27 to March 4, 2023.

The Acapulco AMT has been one of the bastions of tennis in Latin America since it was founded in 1993. The top winners have been David Ferrer with three championships (2010, 2011 and 2012), Thomas Muster (1993, 1994, 1995 and 1996 ) and Rafael Nadal (2005, 2013, 2020 and 2022), each with four titles.

“In Latin America I have felt very loved. In Mexico it is no exception. I have felt the affection of the people, which for me is a beautiful feeling, I can only thank the Mexican people for the welcome they give me. I really liked being in Acapulco”, she told The country barely in February of this year.

