How Naomie Ackie Feels About Fanbase Campaigning For Star Wars Spinoff

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate applications with numerous firms. We could earn a fee while you click on on or make purchases by way of hyperlinks.

The Star Wars franchise as we all know it got here to an finish with J.J. Abrams’ The Rise of Skywalker, which was the ultimate installment within the nine-film Skywalker Saga. The franchise’s future in theaters is at present unclear, as focus shifts to the small display with Disney+ reveals like The Mandalorian and Ewan McGregor’s upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi present. However the fanbase is already campaigning for a number of future Star Wars spinoffs, together with one for Naomi Ackie’s Jannah. And now the actress herself has responded to these calls.