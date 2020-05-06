How NASA Responded To News Of Tom Cruise’s Space Movie

As NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine states, the company dedicated to house exploration and analysis is worked up in regards to the coming partnership between Tom Cruise and Elon Musk’s SpaceX. On Twitter, the NASA spokesperson expressed how essential it’s for the work the Space Station does to be identified with a purpose to encourage a brand new technology of individuals in the direction of STEM careers that NASA invests its concepts into. With that in thoughts, don’t anticipate Cruise’s upcoming undertaking to be any hard-R kind.