How nasal spray vaccines could change the COVID-19 pandemic

The new generation of vaccines against COVID-19 come in an aerosol and could contain protection against several strains

Just like the disease COVID-19 It is transmitted through aerosols. that we emanate when speaking, coughing, singing, sneezing and breathing, also the solution to remove it could come through the aire through the new aerosol vaccines that are being approved in the world.

Ending the pandemic through this type of vaccine is the hope of dozens of research groups and companies working on new types of inoculation. Instead of relying on injections, new coronavirus tools apply through sprays or drops given through the nose or mouth and aim to improve protection against the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Different laboratories advance in Phase III studies with humans to test the new drugs

A) Yes, two COVID-19 vaccines without a needle given through the nose or mouth have been approved for use in China and India. China’s new vaccine, announced on Sunday, is inhaled through the nose and mouth as an aerosol, and India’s, announced on Tuesday, is administered as drops in the nose. These mucosal vaccines target the thin mucous membranes that line the nose, mouth, and lungs.

By eliciting immune responses at the site where SARS-CoV-2 first enters the body, mucosal vaccines could, in theory, prevent even mild cases of disease and block transmission to other people, something that COVID-19 injections have not been able to do. Vaccines that produce sterilizing immunity would be game changers for the pandemic.

The doctor Ricardo Teijeiro, infectologist and member of the Argentine Society of Infectology SADI) was cautious about the announcement of the approval of these inhaled vaccines. “There was already experience with inhaled influenza vaccines that were suspended due to the adverse events that they had generated.. That is why I say that we have to wait for the final results of the Phase III clinical studies”, explained Teijeiro to Infobae.

For his part, the infectologist Hugo Pizzi He assured Infobae that several laboratories have been developing inhaled vaccines for a long time. “Since the beginning of the pandemic, all laboratories were simultaneously developing the nasal spray route of the coronavirus vaccine. I remember the one made by the Gamaleya Institute and the Israeli tests. But the Chinese and Canadians arrived first,” he told Infobae.

Aerosol or droplet vaccine could help remedy current reluctance to get vaccinated by injection

Pizzi added: “From a logistical and functional point of view, it is an advance. And if it is really effective, it will facilitate the entire vaccination strategy”.

“These approvals validate the need for mucosal vaccines. That’s the direction we need to go globally, and the United States needs to catch up,” says Marty Moore, co-founder of Meissa Vaccines in Redwood City, California, which is developing a vaccine against COVID-19 that is administered by nose.

The vaccines from China and India bring the number of approved COVID-19 mucosal inoculations in the world to four, including one already approved in Iran and another in Russia. More than 100 mucosal vaccines against the disease are in development globally, and about 20 have reached human clinical trials, according to Airfinity, a health analytics company in London. Administration methods include sprays, drops, sprays, and pills.

How does the inhaled COVID vaccine work?

New arrivals

China’s inhaled vaccine, developed by CanSino Biologics in Tianjin, is called Convidecia Air and contains the same ingredients as the company’s COVID-19 vaccine that is already available in the country. A device called a nebulizer turns the liquid vaccine into an aerosol that you inhale. China’s health department and the National Medical Products Administration have approved the use of the vaccine as a booster dose.

Using the same adenovirus vector technology platform as the intramuscular version of Convidecia, Convidence Air offers a noninvasive option that uses a nebulizer to convert the liquid into an aerosol for inhalation through the mouth. It requires no needles and can effectively induce comprehensive immune protection in response to SARS-CoV-2 with just one breath. Phase III clinical studies in humans, published in The Lancet, indicated that Convidencia Air can induce a strong mucosal, cellular and humoral immunity for triple protection and effectively contain the infection and spread of the virus.

Currently, CanSinoBIO has achieved steady production of various innovative vaccines and has established a global supply chain with the goal of continuing to make quality vaccines more accessible to the world’s population.

Different experiments in China made possible the arrival of the new tool against the current pandemic

The Indian vaccine, developed by Bharat Biotech in Hyderabad, is approved as a two-dose primary inoculation, instead of a booster. Both the Chinese and Indian companies have produced ‘viral vector’ vaccines that use a harmless adenovirus to deliver genetic material from SARS-CoV-2 into host cells. Neither company has released data from phase III clinical trials, but both say they have completed those studies.

Data from a phase II trial of CanSino’s inhaled vaccine found that, when given as a booster, the vaccine raised blood serum antibody levels significantly more than an injection booster. This suggests that the inhaled vaccine will offer protection as good as or better than that provided by injection.

Similarly, Bharat compared his intranasal vaccine to Covaxin, a COVID-19 injection available in India, measuring antibody levels in the blood. The company did not disclose the results of this study, but considered the trial “successful.” Exactly how successful these vaccines will be is unclear. Expecting a vaccine to stop the transmission of a virus or prevent even mild illness, achieving what’s called sterilizing immunity, is a high bar. Bharat and CanSino won’t know if their vaccines can do this until they’ve done more efficacy studies.

Clinical trials were tested in several countries around the world

Few data are available on the efficacy of the other two mucosal COVID-19 vaccines.. Iran approved a COVID-19 vaccine administered as a nasal spray and manufactured by the Razi Serum and Vaccine Research Institute in Karaj in October 2021. More than 5,000 doses have been delivered. And the Russian Ministry of Health is reported to have approved an intranasal spray version of Sputnik V, the country’s injected COVID-19 vaccine. Mucosal vaccines have been developed for other diseases, such as polio, influenza, and cholera. Most of these vaccines are taken orally, and one, against the flu, is given through the nose.

How do researchers measure the effectiveness of mucosal vaccines in people?

There is a quick way to predict whether an intramuscular COVID-19 vaccine will be effective: measure the levels of neutralizing antibodies circulating in the blood. Higher levels generally mean better protection, something researchers have established after decades of experience with intramuscular vaccines against other pathogens.

But for himMucosal vaccines that aim to induce sterilizing immunity, there is no clear correlation. Many developers are measuring immune responses in the respiratory tract, including secretory IgA, other antibodies, and tissue-resident memory T cells. These probably contribute to protection, but it is not clear what levels are necessary to prevent infection and transmission. Studies of immune responses in the nose and lungs of people who have experienced a natural infection can be informative.

Aerosol vaccination promises to help reduce daily infections

Until this basic research is established, mucosal vaccine developers must determine efficacy in other ways.. The Bharat Biotech company in Hyderabad, India, for example, measured systemic neutralizing antibodies in blood serum in its trial of an intranasal COVID-19 vaccine. If these match or exceed the antibody levels of intramuscular vaccines on the market, the trial will meet its primary endpoint and be considered a success. But it will not determine the ability of the vaccine to prevent infection or transmission. Last month, the firm said it had submitted late-stage trial data, not yet published, to the country’s regulator, hoping to get approval to start providing the vaccine to clinics.

CanSino tracked efficacy using a similar strategy: measuring neutralizing antibody levels in blood serum and comparing them to those of existing vaccines. A phase II study of the company’s aerosolized mucosal vaccine reported in January that, when given as a booster, the vaccine raised serum antibody levels significantly more than CanSino’s intramuscular vaccine booster.

In July, the company noted in a separate report that antibody levels decreased over time, but were still higher than those obtained intramuscularly. The company is also measuring T cells and antibodies in saliva, but the response levels needed to provide sterilizing immunity are unknown.

