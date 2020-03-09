How NCIS: New Orleans’ New Star Feels About Replacing LaSalle After Lucas Black’s Exit

It is not intimidating; it’s a part of the state of affairs that I am moving into. The best way I see it, we’re two completely different actors, two completely different varieties of individuals, two completely different personalities. I am not trying to do something Lucas did or fill that hole for the viewers. I am trying to occupy my very own house on this NCIS world. My character’s transferring in, all people’s attending to know him – and I am transferring in.