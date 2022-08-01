How Neo Geo had the best idea ever for a save system

You probably associate the Memory Card concept with the first PlayStation. I don’t blame you. Sony turned its memory card into one of the many icons that surrounded its first game console. However, long before that, a mythical developer had already presented a very similar support.

Most current game consoles already have their own hard drive, when they do not directly use the space in the cloud, so it is very likely that most of you have forgotten the concept of Memory Card. In fact, it sure sounds Chinese to younger players. Do you remember them? From the mid-1990s well into the 21st century, these memory cards they were the de facto means of saving progress on home consoles. Until then, many titles could save games in the cartridge’s own memory, but with the arrival of the 32-bit generation, which mostly used optical discs as support, a peripheral for this purpose became imperative.

Some models, like those of PlayStation, became iconic. In fact, the name Memory Card, as these artifacts were baptized for posterity, was actually the trade name used by Sony. On Saturn they were called Backup Memory. And on Nintendo 64 they were known as Controller Pak. Each corporation gave the device the name it wanted, despite the fact that almost all of them were based on the same technology: Flash memories, used today, for example, in USB memories or SD Cards. All the game consoles with a CD player, knowing the impossibility of saving games in this format, had their own Memory Card format. Even the SEGA Mega CD, which was released in Japan in late 1991, had its memory, known as a Backup RAM Cartridge, which plugged into the console like any other Mega Drive cartridge.

SEGA, however, was not the first to use this concept. The pioneer in the use of memory cards was SNK, the great developer of arcade video games, which in 1990 presented a Memory Card for its Neo Geo AES. Something that, a priori, did not seem to make much sense, since the console used old cartridges, to which incorporating a memory was not very complicated.

Baseball Stars Professional

The player could take his team to the arcade and compete with his team in the arcade machine.The SNK Memory Card, a PCMCIA-type card capable of storing up to 2 kilobytes (for practical purposes about twenty different games), it actually had a very different function. One of the first Neo Geo AES titles was Baseball Stars Professional, the sequel to one of its most popular games in the late eighties, whose main attraction was the management of a baseball club. Thanks to the Memory Card, the player could store the progress of his team, although the objective was not that, but take it with you to another Neo Geo AES, so that he could compete against the squads of other players. But there was more: being Neo Geo MVS, SNK’s arcade board, for practical purposes the same technically speaking as AES, the player could take his team to the arcade and compete with his team in the Baseball Stars Professional arcade.

In Europe we hardly saw this functionality, since most Neo Geo MVS arcade boards were installed in third-party furniture, but the official one, indeed, had a slot in which to insert this Memory Card. Thus, the card could be used both at home and at the arcade. Of the early Neo Geo AES titles, Baseball Stars Professional was advertised as taking the most advantage of this functionality, although in reality almost all titles allowed either saving the game or saving the player’s scores.

Original advertising for the Neo Geo Memory Card

In this way regular SNK players, especially the Japanese, had the option to keep their games and their records. Or at least while the memory battery lasted. Being a relatively recent invention at the time, the SNK Memory Card did not use the same technology as today’s USB Sticks, but instead was a volatile SRAM memory with a built-in lithium battery, which guaranteed the integrity of the games for five or seven years. . then you are were irretrievably erased. The wit, however, was not very popular. SNK didn’t release new, larger-capacity models like other manufacturers did, and its original functionality could hardly be replicated outside of Japan, so the idea made no sense at all. The high prices of the system, known as the Rolls-Royce of consoles in our country, did not help either.

SNK’s Memory Card fell into oblivion. The witness, as we know, was taken by other manufacturers, such as Sony.SNK’s Memory Card fell into oblivion. The witness, as we know, was taken by other manufacturers, such as Sony, which distributed its homonymous support with great success, although technologically much more advanced. Both the original PlayStation and PlayStation 2 used Memory Cards as the de facto storage medium. However, Xbox changed that paradigm starting in 2001 with the implementation of a hard drive within the system itself. From then on, most game consoles imitated that idea, so the Memory Card concept lost all meaning. Thus, although Xbox 360 offered the possibility of acquiring memory cards separately, PlayStation 3 cut to the chase, although offering an official connector with which the old PlayStation 2 memories could be plugged.