How Netflix’s Dead To Me Landed That Awesome Guest Star As Judy’s Mom

Christina Applegate and Katey Sagal starred on Married with Youngsters collectively for eleven seasons, with the Fox sitcom ending in 1997. The actresses have remained shut buddies within the a few years since, although they have not usually shared the display once more throughout that span. Sadly, they did not get to look in any scenes collectively in Dead to Me Season 2, both, nevertheless it was definitely worth the sacrifice to see Sagal taking part in such a shifty and pretty unlikable character within the face of Judy’s inherent brightness and optimism.