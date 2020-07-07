How NIVA Is Fighting to Save Live Music on Capitol Hill – Variety

Because the coronavirus pandemic triggered bans on giant gatherings throughout the U.S., unbiased music and comedy venues had been among the many first to shut down. And per every state’s tips, they’ll be the among the many final to reopen.

With out monetary help from the federal government, some 90% of unbiased venues — which at the moment have just about no earnings, whereas nonetheless having to pay hire, mortgage, utilities, taxes and insurance coverage — are doubtless to shut their doorways completely, as present in a survey performed by the Nationwide Unbiased Venue Affiliation.

Now a coalition of two,000 unbiased venues in all 50 states and Washington, D.C., NIVA shaped on the onset of the pandemic with the objective of gaining monetary reduction for venues and due to this fact stopping as many everlasting closures as attainable. Spearheaded by the highest executives at a number of the nation’s main unbiased venues, NIVA grew to become a 501 C (6) commerce group and employed high lobbying agency Akin Gump to make their voices heard on Capitol Hill. By way of this course of, one factor has turn out to be painfully clear: preserving unbiased venues alive requires the federal government’s assist.

NIVA’s calls for embody Congress passing the RESTART Act, which might finance six months of payroll, advantages and working prices, enable for versatile use of mortgage proceeds and mortgage forgiveness and implement a seven-year payback schedule. As well as, NIVA is asking for a number of tax credit relating to ticket refunds, hire or mortgage funds, worker retention prices and protected office incentives, in addition to continued unemployment insurance coverage advantages for his or her many furloughed workers.

However so as to get the eye of Congress, NIVA Head of Communications Audrey Repair Schaefer knew that it was obligatory to garner assist.

“[Akin Gump] not solely had been ready to get bipartisan assist for us, they know that this isn’t nearly artwork and preserving a nightclub going — unbiased venues are financial drivers for his or her communities,” Schaefer tells Variety. “For each greenback spent on a ticket, there’s $12 of financial exercise generated for eating places and parking heaps and different companies.”

The assist their efforts have seen up to now have been substantial. “From our web site — saveourstages.com — folks despatched 600,000 emails to their legislators, and each single member of Congress has had a constituent attain out,” she says. “The lobbyists mentioned they’d by no means seen something prefer it.” That authorities funding “would enable us to maintain on till the reopening, and we will likely be main financial drivers of renewal.”

Schaefer, who can also be the communications director of a number of D.C.-area venues together with The 9:30 Membership, Lincoln Theatre, The Anthem and Merriweather Submit Pavilion, helped to put collectively an exhaustive marketing campaign to show simply how vital unbiased venues are to musicians in addition to their followers.

Step one was constructing saveourstages.com, the entrance web page of which gives an especially straightforward electronic mail template for the general public to specific their concern to legislators. To date, over 600,000 folks have crammed out the template, sending emails to all 538 members of Congress. However because the marketing campaign grew legs on social media, Schaefer and her staff realized that they might yield the facility of the celebs to additional bolster the trigger.

The outcome was a letter to Congress signed by 600 musicians and comedians: from Billy Joel to Billie Eilish, Cher to André 3000, The Seaside Boys to Dave Grohl.

“We are going to know America is ‘again’ when our music venues are stuffed with followers safely having fun with concert events with abandon,” the letter reads partially. “The stay music expertise is inextricably tied to our nation’s cultural and financial cloth. In reality, 53% of Individuals – that’s 172 million of us – attended a live performance final 12 months… Unbiased venues give artists their begin, typically as the primary stage most of us have performed on.”

The signatures of such main musicians illustrates how vital unbiased venues are to the neighborhood, Schaefer says. “The explanation why these artists are placing pen to paper on it’s as a result of they know with out these small venues they might have by no means gotten the possibility to be superstars,” she says. “There could be no Bruce Springsteen with out the Stone Pony, probably. No Girl Gaga with out her piano bars in New York, and no Elton John with out the Troubadour.”

To date, Schaefer says NIVA’s efforts have resulted in bipartisan assist as a result of above all, unbiased venues are small companies which might be important to the economies of their respective communities.

“What folks on each side of the aisle perceive is the significance of small companies to have the opportunity to open again up once more when the time comes that it’s protected,” Schaefer says. “Our guys personal their very own companies, they put their cash in it, they signal private ensures. In order that signifies that if the enterprise goes, their house goes.”

Citing the financial boon that venues present to the companies of their communities, Schaefer notes, “I don’t need to image what it’s going to be like to see all of those locations go below and be boarded up and what it’s going to do to their predominant streets,” she says. “However on the upside, in the event that they do spend money on us and provides us the means to have the opportunity to maintain on till we will get out the opposite finish, then we would be the financial set off for the remainder of the neighborhood.”

Though a couple of venues have been allowed to reopen just lately at partial capability, Schaefer factors out that working with small audiences is just not a sustainable mannequin.

“There are some which might be opening at about 25% capability simply to put their toe in, however they don’t suppose they’ll maintain it going,” Schaefer says. “In case you can open at 25%, the mathematics nonetheless doesn’t work. Your hire isn’t 25%, you possibly can’t pay an artist 25%, and the identical factor with the utilities and the insurance coverage and all of that. There are plenty of venues which might be simply pondering 2021 — and that may be a gut-wrench.”

Even with federal help to maintain them over till a COVID-19 vaccine is developed, the unhappy actuality is that the expertise of stay music – particularly when it comes to unbiased venues – received’t be again to regular for the foreseeable future.

“We don’t even know what it’s going to appear like,” she says.” However we wish the federal government to assist us determine how to do it safely, and in addition assist us pay for no matter we’re going to want so as to do it.”

Extra reporting by Jem Aswad.