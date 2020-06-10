How No Time To Die Picks Up After Spectre, According To Moneypenny Actress Naomie Harris

It’s been understood that with the trendy run of Daniel Craig movies, the James Bond franchise has been constructing a extra fashionable basis for the just about 60 yr sequence to maneuver into the longer term. Simply as No Time To Die will carry James Bond’s journey as a rookie agent full circle, it feels like Naomie Harris’ Moneypenny will probably be given her personal likelihood to department out into new and attention-grabbing territory. We’ll solely have to attend slightly longer for No Time To Die to carry Moneypenny, and the remainder of the 007 solid of characters again to theaters, because the movie’s November 25th launch date will get nearer with each martini.