How ‘On The Report’ Captured Drew Dixon’s Story on Russell Simmons Doc – Variety

Filmmakers Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering’s (“The Looking Floor”) highly effective documentary “On The Report” presents Drew Dixon’s story of sexual misconduct and harassment whereas working alongside hip-hop mogul Russell Simmons.

Dixon isn’t alone within the documentary, there have been different girls, Sil Lai Abrams and Sheri Sher, however Dixon is the anchor. Director of images Ava Berkofsky talked to Variety about conversations she had with the filmmakers and the way she framed the story prevented the documentary having a medical really feel.

What conversations did you’ve got with Drew Dixon and the administrators Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering about the way you have been going to lens her?

I began the venture and so they needed it to look totally different from what they’d performed earlier than and for it to be lovely. One of many issues we talked about was they do interviews in so many locations and it begins to have a disparate look that feels jumpy.

We needed to give you a components that was lovely. Drew was really easy, she was not involved with how she regarded. She was utterly unconcerned with my work and presence and that was the principle factor.

I talked to Amy about discovering a means about discovering a beneficiant means of capturing her and the opposite girls in a means that didn’t really feel medical. I didn’t use any gauze or diffusion on the lenses. I believed if I used the perfect instruments (the Alexa digicam) I wouldn’t have to make use of any diffusion or inexperienced display screen. I needed you to simply take a look at the face and really feel the story, that was the principle purpose when it got here to capturing her.

How did you cease the gaze from being invasive when the subject is so invasive?

I believe Amy chooses her collaborators fastidiously. We actually talked so much. I believe the human being within the room is a lot part of that in relation to making a documentary. I’m very delicate and for me as a cinematographer, I would like the area to really feel protected and I would like everybody to really feel comfy.

Did your work on “Insecure” and “Vida” assist with lighting and giving it that heat aesthetic?

Amy, Kirby and I talked about that beforehand. I did documentary work over 15 years in the past and switched to TV and movie. One of many causes I acquired “Insecure” was as a result of lighting individuals of colour comes naturally to me and I’ve my methods.

With Drew, we selected the background and I knew what she was carrying, however nonetheless, I needed it to really feel protected as a result of what she’s speaking about is so gnarly and troublesome that I didn’t need the picture to be that.

It’s simply so highly effective to look at and so essential.

It’s a particular movie. After I was capturing the interview with Drew, I believed “Every little thing is sensible. That second within the movie, your abdomen actually sinks.” I’m so proud to be related to it. I didn’t do all of the interviews, I simply shot Drew primarily and set the look, but it surely actually was a group and I labored with different DPs in establishing the look.