How one can entire the Genshin Have an effect on “Dream Plants” internet tournament

A brand new tournament is to be had on Genshin Have an effect on. “Dream plant life” is the brand new undertaking to satisfy to acquire nice rewards and prizes. It is going to be to be had from November 12-22 and it is going to include serving to Sakuya with the exposure of her flower store.

How one can entire the “Dream Plants” tournament

The very first thing to grasp to take part on this tournament is that it’s a must to have reached the Journey Rank 30, to have got the Relaxer and to have finished the undertaking “Ritou’s break out plan”.

After finishing the “Dream Plants” Introductory Match, practice the instructions to the Sakuya Florist in Inazuma. The development is split into two portions: from 12 to 18 would be the seed switch and from 12 to 22 the segment of flower trade.

The primary six days of the development we can obtain 6 flower seeds and different rewards once we ship the fabrics to Sakuya. There are 3 sorts of seeds, so you’ll get any of them.

Those seeds will also be planted in fields of the Enjoyable and after some time they’ll develop and will also be amassed. Upon finishing the missions, we can obtain the “Sakuya Gardening Bundle” and we can select the gardening rack that we adore probably the most. At maximum we will get 3 of those applications. After the development is over, the pieces will probably be put into stock.

Essential tournament knowledge

Seeds can best be redeemed as soon as an afternoon. The rewards are up to date day by day, so if at some point we do not get them, we lose them.

You can’t have greater than 20 dream plant life of each and every selection on the similar time.

“Dream Plants” tournament rewards