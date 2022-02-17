How one can obtain a better era model of Cyberpunk 2077 and the unfastened model for PS5 and Xbox Sequence X/S

Cyberpunk 2077 receives a brand new era replace these days for each PS5 and Xbox Sequence X/S. The brand new replace is totally unfastened and to be had presently for all platforms.

All the way through the CD Projekt RED Livestream, it was once printed that the patch must be to be had in an instant. It’ll most likely take some time for it to totally roll out, however control your console and the patch must be out quickly. If you wish to obtain the patch, or the unfastened trial model, once imaginable, we permit you to:

Restart your console, obtain the patch

Patch 1.5 is coming to all platforms, and it is a whopping ~50GB replace. Its purpose is so as to add many fixes and new options, along side the next-gen updates for PS5 and Xbox Sequence X/S.

If you have not won the replace, you’ll want to utterly restart your console for the brand new information to be inserted. This must robotically turn on the replace in your Xbox. With regards to PlayStation 5, you’ll have to cross for your library and manually obtain that model (it’s going to have a PS5 emblem subsequent to it).

How one can Obtain Cyberpunk 2077 Loose Trial

Probably the most vital information of the CD Projekt RED Livestream is the inclusion of a unfastened 5-hour trial of Cyberpunk 2077 on each Xbox Sequence X/S and PS5. Like patch 1.5, it’s going to be to be had on February 15 and can most likely hit your console quickly. If you need to take a look at the sport, we suggest that you just restart your console and seek the PS Retailer or Xbox Retailer for the trial.

It would possibly not be the total sport, however PS5 and Xbox Sequence X/S homeowners will be capable of get admission to a 5-hour trial, which is vital if you are fearful about doable efficiency problems that plagued the sport’s preliminary liberate in 2020. And now not simply that. , however your whole growth will raise over from the trial if making a decision to get the sport after making an attempt it.