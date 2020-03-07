How One Star Trek: Picard Actor Prepared For That Devastating Death

I didn’t know till I used to be virtually on the point of shoot it. It’s in all probability a very good factor I didn’t know manner early as a result of, the second I did discover out — which, after all, I used to be upset — it really ended up liberating my work fairly a bit. I imply, I used to be capable of put together — there have been telephone calls with [executive producer] Michael [Chabon] and everybody early on — however principally, I spotted I had X quantity of scenes and moments by which to work and do all of the issues I needed to do with the character. And take some dangers as an actor. And so, in a manner, it was useful, as a result of, like when you recognize your character goes to die — the way in which people know they’ll die in real-life — you form of stay for the second. And that’s what I used to be capable of do constructing as much as the scene.