How One TV Movie Shot During the Coronavirus Pandemic – Variety

When Jonathan Bennett — of “Imply Women” and “Cake Wars” fame — bought a name about starring in a TV film referred to as “Harvest of the Coronary heart,” he was purchasing. “I bear in mind the second the name got here in, as a result of I used to be at Costco shopping for groceries in security goggles, an N95 masks, and gloves,” he stated.

The decision was from a casting director he had labored with earlier than, providing him an element in a film that was about to start filming in Oklahoma — he needed to ring her again after he bought residence and had sanitized his telephone.

“I used to be stunned {that a} film was beginning this early,” Bennett stated. “However my massive concern was, what are the security precautions going to be like?”

As manufacturing tentatively restarts in North America, that’s the query of the hour: Can it’s carried out safely?

COVID-19 was starting to hit Michigan onerous in March when producer Danny Roth was wrapping up three tasks in the state. Roth, the chief inventive officer of Virtually By no means Movies, and line producer, John Mehrer, wanted to discover a secure location to shoot “Harvest of the Coronary heart,” a made-for-TV film Roth was additionally directing. The corporate was making it on spec, which means no studio was connected, for beneath $1 million.

That they had already been circling the concept of capturing in Oklahoma, which has a tax credit score. When it turned out that the state — which by no means carried out a stay-at-home order — appeared largely to flee the worst of the coronavirus unfold, that sealed their choice. Roth and Mehrer traveled to Oklahoma in early April so they might do prep for “Harvest of the Coronary heart.”

“We got here to do our personal self-quarantining,” Roth advised Variety. “And simply to get on the floor for our work.” Working carefully with the Oklahoma Movie and Music Workplace, they have been capable of do almost every thing nearly, together with casting, hiring crew, and scouting places — on prime of getting the state’s 37% rebate.

“Harvest of the Coronary heart” started its 16-day shoot on Might 27 as certainly one of the first — if not the first — live-action productions to start filming in North America since the coronavirus pandemic introduced movie and tv manufacturing to a sudden halt in mid-March. A consultant for SAG-AFTRA confirmed that the film — a romance starring Bennett and Alix Angelis, designed to promote to an outlet corresponding to Hallmark Channel or Lifetime — was amongst the first home productions to be authorized by the actors’ union. (“Harvest of the Coronary heart” is utilizing a non-union crew.)

Danny Roth, director/producer of “Harvest of the Coronary heart.”

Danny Roth

Manufacturing on the challenge completed Monday. And, in line with Roth and Mehrer, it efficiently put into follow a lot of the security protocols which have been mentioned theoretically since back-to-work plans started floating round Hollywood early in the coronavirus-imposed shutdown. The forged and crew all examined unfavourable earlier than they have been allowed to begin work; their temperatures have been taken every day as quickly as they arrived to the set by a medic who was the designated COVID coordinator; and everybody was required to put on a masks, even the actors up till they started capturing scenes. No guests have been allowed except they might show they’d examined unfavourable that very same day. And the COVID coordinator was in command of ensuring the set was sanitary earlier than capturing every morning, and all through the day. “Principally, something that’s touched is sanitized,” Mehrer stated.

The forged and crew of “Harvest of the Coronary heart” additionally signed declarations that they’d watch out throughout the size of the manufacturing, and wouldn’t break quarantine. “We now have strict off-set protocols,” Mehrer stated. “If issues opened up, it could be actually enjoyable to exit and hit the golf equipment. However we made them signal papers saying that they wouldn’t be going to eating places, they wouldn’t be going to areas with massive gatherings. That they wouldn’t go to the health club.” (Walks have been allowed.)

The out-of-state actors and crew lived in Airbnbs — none of them needed to stay in accommodations, Roth stated. “There’s nonetheless foot visitors in accommodations, and there are nonetheless staff of the lodge that return to their properties,” he stated. “We now have extra management with an Airbnb.”

“I actually haven’t had contact with anybody besides folks we’re working with,” Bennett stated.

When “Harvest of the Coronary heart” was in prep, the leisure trade white paper — the tips to begin manufacturing — didn’t exist but, nor did any official manufacturing tips. So SAG-AFTRA requested the producers to develop their very own protocols for social distancing on set, how gear could be saved, and who would do the job of being the COVID coordinator. To create their guidelines, Mehrer stated he did analysis on the CDC and OSHA web sites “following their infectious illness protocols.”

One factor in the challenge’s favor is that the manufacturing filmed primarily outdoors. The plot of “Harvest of the Coronary heart” is {that a} girl with an enormous job in the metropolis (Angelis) goes again to the small city the place she grew up with the intention to assist her father promote his winery — the place she falls in love with an area man (Bennett), after which faces a selection these aware of such tasks probably know properly. “Ninety p.c of our film is outdoors in the winery,” Bennett stated. “There’s a lot area, and nobody’s on prime of one another.”

The film additionally advantages from being chaste, with one kiss at the finish (spoiler alert!). Although the actors do movie shut collectively, “Harvest of the Coronary heart” comprises no massive love scenes. Roth even lower out a scene wherein the characters shook fingers.

After a PowerPoint presentation with the “higher-ups from the Display screen Actors Guild that included their head of security,” Mehrer stated, “Harvest of the Coronary heart” bought the greenlight to enter manufacturing.

Even then, Roth stated it wasn’t simple to search out crew. “A variety of crew didn’t wish to be the first ones again,” he stated. “So we went via a protracted course of. They wish to work, however they’re nervous.”

In the finish, they ended up with a crew of 22, although “we’re often nearer to about 30 or so with these small films,” Mehrer stated. The forged is 14 folks, six of whom labored for just one or two days.

Being in Oklahoma made an enormous distinction as properly, in line with Roth. “I discovered it to be night time and day from Michigan to Oklahoma once we traveled,” he stated. “John and I have been barely leaving the home in any respect. And meals was in brief provide. And definitely PPE was in brief provide. Once we bought right here, paper towels, rest room paper, hand cleaner — all that stuff was plentiful, plentiful right here. Masks — I imply, masks are like sweet at the checkout counter.”

Virtually By no means Movies shoots loads of TV films — the firm has thrived in the booming Christmas content material market (“Winter Track” for Lifetime, “Christmas Camp” for Hallmark, “A Christmas Movie Christmas” for UPtv, with extra to come back) — however that’s not all it does. Not too long ago, Virtually By no means produced the sci-fi film “Breach,” which stars Bruce Willis, and was purchased by Saban Movies. Roth wonders, although, when the firm’s greater tasks may have the ability to get off the floor. “If this was a $10 million film with 85 to 90 employees, I nonetheless don’t know the way these get carried out with out much more money and time,” he stated.

And insurance coverage stays a stumbling block. The self-financed “Harvest of the Coronary heart” was capable of get insurance coverage for every thing besides the risk of somebody getting coronavirus — an enormous exception. However even with that carve-out, at the time the producers have been shopping for insurance coverage via a dealer, Mehrer stated: “He solely discovered one insurance coverage firm that was writing new enterprise. And so it was just a little bit extra dear.”

So there are nonetheless uncertainties. However Bennett stated he finally took the job as a result of when he advised folks in his circle about the risk of the film, his actor buddies responded eagerly, saying, “Are you able to please inform me every thing?”

“Clearly, I wish to watch out about my very own well being, and the well being of individuals round me,” he continued. “However we don’t have children but — like, I can go and do that on my own and see the way it goes.”

“It’s a cool factor to be concerned in,” he stated. “We’re the guinea pigs.”

Hair and make-up was accessible, Bennett stated, however every actor had his and her personal kits — and so they have been additionally provided the risk of doing it themselves. Bennett talked to the stylist about her precautions, he stated. “She utterly sanitizes every thing, retains a masks and gloves on the whole time — and eyewear — and I really feel utterly secure.”

After wrapping manufacturing Monday, everybody concerned will likely be examined once more earlier than going residence. “We don’t wish to ship anyone residence to get anyone else sick,” Roth stated.

“I believe everybody has been prepared to securely get again to work,” he continued. “And this challenge is a child step in that regard, and in that we have been small in crew, small in forged — giant in precautions.”

Bennett stated it felt like the forged and crew had entered right into a social contract with the intention to work. “You’re not simply right here exhibiting up and being secure for you, you’re being secure for the group that you simply’re working with,” he stated. “Of all the units I’ve ever labored on, everybody simply is aware of we’re all on this collectively. And there’s a way of camaraderie and this particular sense of belief that you simply’re placing in the folks round you.”

“It’s totally different,” Bennett added. “And it’s not regular. However it’s 100% potential.”