How Óscar Valdez affected his doping case

All the criticism that arose emotionally affected Óscar Valdez prior to his fight with Robson Conceição (Photo: Instagram/@oscarvaldez56)

In August 2021 the race of Oscar Valdez lived one of the most controversial moments of his career in world boxing because a few days after defending the weight title World Box Council Super Featherweight (CMB) ante Robson Conceição the result obtained after a doping test by the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (VADA).

The association shared that Valdez threw a positive result and the consumption of the phentermine substanceAs soon as this information was released, world boxing analysts and fans criticized the legacy of the Sinaloan because they considered that they should take away the WBC championship.

All the criticisms that arose affected emotionally to Óscar Valdez, despite the fact that in that fight against the Brazilian boxer emerged victorious, confessed that in his last preparations to get into the ring he was worried and dismayed by the opinions against him. Recently in an interview with Erik Terrible Morales on your podcast One More Round recounted the extent to which criticism came to matter to him and that it distracted him from his preparation.

Óscar Valdez told how his doping case affected him (Photo: Instagram/@oscarvaldez56)

As soon as his first result was announced, he did not feel that it was a sensitive issue since the VADA staff themselves assured him that it was a non-alarming situation, but as soon as the news was known in the boxing agenda, the criticisms and accusations did not they stopped.

According to the testimony of the 31-year-old fighter, he recalled that his cell phone did not stop ringing that day, while he was in the gym with Eddy Reynoso getting ready, notifications and calls did not stop. Because the controversy quickly escalated, he did not estimate the impact it would have on his career.

“Many said it was cocaine, that it was anabolic, steroids, but the truth is that it is a stimulant. That whole show was made […] I felt that this was not happening to me, how? If I know I haven’t taken anything, why are they all falling on me?

Óscar Valdez confessed that the criticism affected him and distracted him prior to his second defense of the WBC title (Photo: EFE/ José Méndez)

When the VADA analyzed the “B” sample, which was obtained on the same day that the “A” sample was taken, the result did not change and only the case of doping with phentermine was confirmed. At that time there were only two weeks left for the defense of the belt and the fans asked that the fight be canceled.

The former Mexican champion assured that everything took too much importance and it affected him emotionally because he remembered his childhood and what he felt when Antonio Margarito also had a similar doping result. This is how Valdez put it:

“One of my biggest mistakes was paying too much attention to that, because I remember that when it was a nose and it came out that Antonio Margarito used something, I remember that as a fan, yes I got very upset; I can’t admire someone who does this.”

In that fight, Óscar Valdez won by unanimous decision and retained his title (Photo: Twitter/@oscarvaldez56)

His sports values ​​led him to feel guilty and the more he learned about the position of sports analysts, the more he was mortified. Despite at the time he clarified the situationThe negative comments did not stop. He added that all that discredit “hit him” because each of his achievements was questioned, even They even called him a “cheat”.

“I looked at myself as a child -like myself- and said ‘how am I going to admire an Óscar Valdez?’ if I have worked my entire career for this, so that everything I have achieved is discredited; then I began to pay a lot of attention to that and the net hit me very hard, I got pissed off”

The investigations of the world boxing organizations clarified that the substance did not help Valdez above the ring, so they let him fight with conception; Oscar Valdez won by unanimous decisionin a fight that was complicated by the distractions he had.

KEEP READING:

Miguel Berchelt does not remember how Óscar Valdez knocked him out

The millions that Juan Manuel Márquez rejected for the fifth fight with Pacquiao

How the rivalry between Azteca and Televisa would have triggered hatred towards Canelo Álvarez