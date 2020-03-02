How Outlander Season 5 Changed Jamie And Claire’s Horrifying Scene From The Book

The adjustments to the plot with Mrs. Beardsley gone and the child already born cuts out a not insignificant chunk of The Fiery Cross. Luckily, many of the related elements of Mrs. Beardsley’s backstory have been squeezed in between the beginning and her stealing out within the evening. Contemplating how little she spoke concerning the father of her little one within the present’s model of the scene, I’ve my doubts about whether or not or not Outlander will convey her again, particularly when all bets are off due to Murtagh’s survival so lengthy after his ebook demise.