How Ozark Should Wrap Up For Each Of The Characters

Ozark followers would possibly nonetheless be in shock, however that doesn’t make Netflix’s beautiful announcement any much less actual. The hit crime drama will likely be coming to an finish with a lengthened Season Four regardless of some spectacular rankings for its newest season. Ozark is ready to say goodbye with a two-part closing season (à la Fuller Home) that may span 14 whole episodes with seven per installment.
My thoughts began racing after studying this information, because it has appeared a sudden finish to a well-liked and well-liked present. Because the shockwaves proceed to dissipate, they go away one other urgent query behind aside from when the ultimate episodes will arrive on Netflix. That inquiry can be how Ozark will wrap up for every of its characters.
Having batted round Ozark operating for 5 and presumably even seven seasons, showrunner Chris Mundy is taking Ozark towards its endgame. What does that imply for Marty and Wendy Byrde, their youngsters, and Ruth? I’ve some theories, hopes, and scary hypothesis. With out additional ado, it’s time to go to the Ozarks.
Marty Byrde
Issues may go so some ways with Marty in Season Four that it’s practically inconceivable to handle the entire angles he may maneuver. Marty was provided a candy deal by FBI Agent Maya Miller final season on Ozark. If he takes it, Marty may very well be within the clear after serving a while in jail.
Will he settle for the deal? I doubt it. Marty needs to get out of his state of affairs with out ending up in jail. With Helen executed by Navarro within the finale, Marty and Wendy bought an enormous ticket to the highest of the meals chain within the Navarro cartel. I believe they may take it. The query is that if Wendy is prepared to share the brass ring.
Wendy Byrde
Wendy and Marty as Navarro’s proper hand can solely final so lengthy when there are two folks vying for place. Ozark has not been shy about displaying the facility battle within the Byrdes’ tumultuous but love-rooted marriage. I can see Wendy pitching to take Navarro out fully with herself and Marty on high.
Ozark’s showrunner has hinted that the sequence’ ending is sudden. It might not get extra surprising than if Wendy and Marty have been to completely transition from a drug lord’s underlings to the leaders of the operation. The query I’ve is that if Wendy will let Marty dwell. Somebody dreamed that she killed him, and that might have been an Easter egg for Season 4.
Charlotte Byrde
Charlotte Byrde stunned me final season. For the primary time since Ozark began, she did nothing to harass me. May Season Four see her maintain that streak going? Charlotte is lastly dedicated to her household, however how far will she be prepared to go for them?
If Wendy and Marty have been to take over the cartel, Charlotte wouldn’t be okay with that. Or not less than, the Charlotte from Ozark’s first two seasons wouldn’t be. I may see Wendy and Marty speaking her into it as their solely technique of conducting precise security after what occurred to Ben. Charlotte may be a part of them or run as far-off as attainable. My present guess is on the previous.
Jonah Byrde
When it has come to Byrde household politics, Jonah had all the time been staff togetherness on Ozark. He genuinely loves his mother and father by thick and skinny. That each one met an obvious breaking level along with his mother final season. Wendy begrudgingly sanctioning the homicide of her brother was a step too far, and Jonah fired a gun within the finale.
Ozark may see Jonah actually discover his violent aspect. Between being a child genius paying homage to Younger Sheldon’s lead character and having fun with looking, Jonah has numerous methods he may go. My guess is that Jonah is heading for a reckoning along with his mother particularly, and if she hurts Marty, it may get darkish.
Ruth Langmore
Was there a extra vital shock on Ozark final season than when Ruth teamed up with Darlene? Ruth is a genius, and Darlene is evil but as crafty as a fox. Collectively, they may do numerous injury. I believe Ruth is all-in on the “life” and won’t go away it, though I want she would.
Nonetheless reeling from the lack of Ben and blaming the Byrdes, Ruth is out for blood. After watching final season, I got here to the conclusion concerning Ben’s destiny that it won’t have really occurred. I hope Ben is alive and in some way reconnects with Ruth, and so they run away collectively. In any other case, I believe she’s going to take over Darlene’s “empire.”
Darlene Snell
I believe Darlene Snell will lastly meet her maker in Season 4. Ozark has tortuously been constructing in the direction of it, and it’s about to time for it to occur. Wendy tried to get Zeke again but failed, because of Wyatt. I predict Wendy won’t put up with that for much longer.
With Charlotte and Jonah presumably forsaking her and Marty in the event that they revolt and turn out to be the leaders of the cartel, Wendy might want Zeke again greater than ever. In any case, with out her kids, how can she proceed to justify issues? I predict that Wendy will kill Darlene and find yourself with Zeke. The place it goes from there on Ozark is fairly limitless.
Omar Navarro
Navarro ended final season with the shock execution of Helen, proper in entrance of (or beside) Wendy and Marty. If I believe that the Byrdes are going to take over the cartel, the place does that go away Navarro? I believe Marty may shock Ozark viewers and be the one to kill Navarro.
The cartel chief tortured Marty, and if Marty seems like Wendy has been threatened, he may kill Navarro whereas reacting as he did with Mason. It is very important keep in mind that Ozark planted the seed for Marty to kill to guard Wendy with Mason, and it may come again to be the unraveling of Navarro. If one of many Byrdes doesn’t do it, they may find yourself like Helen.
I believe one individual that might surprisingly survive Ozark is Ruth’s cousin, Wyatt. That mentioned, his possibilities of surviving and avoiding jail are comparatively slim as he has tied his future to Darlene. Their hookup proves to be probably the most game-changing romances on Ozark, moreover Ruth and Ben’s.
Wyatt stands out because the once-principled character seduced by a life spent bending the principles and morality. His descent mirrors that of the Byrdes and Ruth, who I hope can extricate herself from it. Ozark may see Wyatt meet a tragic finish that leaves a endlessly mark on Ruth, who cares about him greater than just about anybody. Time will inform.
What’s now the penultimate season of Ozark is now streaming on Netflix, together with its two earlier seasons and extra 2020 arrivals. Season Four doesn’t have a launch date but, so keep tuned. When you look forward to the tip to reach, anticipate this fall’s premieres.
