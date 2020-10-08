How Ozy Media Built a Brand Driven By ‘The New and the Subsequent’

Carlos Watson, co-founder and CEO of Ozy Media, began his firm in 2013 as a digital journal enterprise that was dubbed by one reader “the love baby of Vice and the Economist.”

Watson’s ambition for Ozy Media has grown to incorporate TV collection, podcasts and a touring pageant that includes prime thinkers and entrepreneurs. On the newest episode of Selection podcast “Strictly Enterprise,” the one-time McKinsey & Co. analyst and Goldman Sachs banker-turned-journalist-turned-digital entrepreneur discusses how his San Francisco-based firm plans to develop even a pandemic and how he attracted prime buyers, together with Laurene Powell Jobs’ Emerson Collective and Marc Lasry.

Ozy Media’s mission is just put: “Serving to folks be a little smarter a little sooner and doing it in a actually flavorful means,” Watson says. He notes that Ozy Media’s digital journal profiled Trevor Noah earlier than he was host of “The Day by day Present” and was means forward of the Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez curve in 2018.

In the starting, the focus was on constructing Ozy Media as a digital vacation spot. However as the firm’s jumped on alternatives to broaden, Watson realized he wanted to carry focus to every effort.

“We’ve gone from being this one-legged stool to this superb four-legged home,” Watson says. At first, tasks akin to the Ozy Fest stay occasion was handled as a aspect venture, however he realized shortly that “a 100,000 individual pageant can’t be a aspect venture.” Furthermore, the “every of these tasks actually matter and they feed one another.”

Ozy Media, named for famed poem “Ozymandias,” by Percy Bysshe Shelley, now has a San Francisco-based Ozy Media now has about 75 full time workers.

The Ozy Media demo has confirmed to be folks of their 20s, 30s and 40s are who trying to find what Watson calls “the new and the subsequent.” Amongst all of its TV applications — Ozy has produced unscripted collection for PBS, OWN, A&E and Historical past, amongst others — and digital content material, the firm reaches about 60 million folks a month, per Watson. Growing scripted collection is a new frontier that they’ve lately began to sort out.

“We’ve seen a good uptick in the quantity of people that get pleasure from not only one however a number of elements of Ozy,” Watson says. “We entice the sorts of people that discover themselves excited by the subsequent cool factor in meals or drugs or a comic. Ozy is sweet for that form of individual.”

Strictly Enterprise” is Selection’s weekly podcast that includes conversations with trade leaders about the enterprise of media and leisure. A brand new episode debuts every Wednesday and could be downloaded on iTunes, Spotify, Google Play, Stitcher and SoundCloud.