How Peru Vs. Colombia To Watch (7/9/2021): Copa The us third …

It’s Peru vs. Colombia within the 2021 Copa The us third Position fit, and whilst the Copa The us trophy is out of the query, taking third position remains to be a shot at glory in one of the vital greatest global soccer fits on the earth.

The fit will probably be broadcast on FS2 and TUDN on Friday, July 9 (7/9/2021) at 8:00 PM and can also be streamed survive fuboTV, pendulum and different are living TV streaming products and services.

Within the semi-final, Peru fell 0-1 in opposition to protecting champions Brazil after a purpose by means of Lucas Paqueta on 35 mins. Colombia held Argentina to a 1-1 draw, however got here again 3-2 on consequences.

The finals between Brazil and Argentina will happen on Saturday.

Right here's watch the sport:

What: Copa The us third position fit

WHO: Peru vs. Colombia

When: Friday 9 July

True: Estadio Nacional de Brasilia

Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV: FS2, TUDN (Spanish language)

Channel finder: Verizon Fios, AT&T TV, Comcast Xfinity, Spectrum/Constitution, Optimum/Altice, cox, DIRECTV, Dish.

Reside flow: fuboTV, AT&T TV, Hulu + Reside TV, YouTube TV.

*Channel availability varies by means of marketplace. Take a look at native listings for are living streaming products and services.

Lovers with a cable subscription too can log in with their cable main points on FOXSports.com/watch to look at loose video games.

