How “Piojo” Alvarado found out that he was going to Chivas

Roberto Alvardo is the first reinforcement of Guadalajara (Photo: Francisco Guasco / EFE)



Guadalajara It has become the focus of attention in recent hours due to the movements that have been carried out within its squad. Roberto Alvarado It became the first reinforcement of the Guadalajara team and was announced last Sunday night.

The arrival of Louse Alvarado was given through an exchange between Chivas and Cruz Azul, well Uriel Antuna and Alejandro Mayorga They went on to dress in the T-shirt of the cement team. However, Alvarado gave details about how did you hear the news which placed him within another team.

The soccer player’s agent was in charge of sharing the news with him, he told him that he would leave the celestial team during the Christmas meeting with his family, according to what he said. ESPN. Even Alvarado’s agent took the opportunity to congratulate him on reaching an agreement with Chivas.

Alvarado had to interrupt the family Christmas dinner to finalize his signing with Chivas (Photo: Twitter / @ Chivas)

Alvarado had to interrupt the family Christmas dinner to warn those closest to him that he had become the first reinforcement of the squad red and white, which was triggered in congratulations and hugs inside the home of the Alvarado family that is located in Salamanca, Guanajuato.

The footballer stressed that he spent December 24 and 25 in the company of his relatives at his parents’ home. On Saturday the 25th they warned him that the negotiation between the Guadalajara directive and Cruz Azul had been closed so that he will become part of the group from Guadalajara.

When Roberto posed for some photos and signed autographs with Cruz Azul fans, he received a message on his cell phone; his agent confirmed his signing to Chivas.

Alvarado was featured on social media (Photo: Twitter / @ Chivas)

“At Christmas we met with my parents, with my wife’s parents and we did something small, but significant and the next day, the 25th, we were at home having a zenith with the family members, who could not be there on the 24th. , Y It was there when they warned him to return to Mexico”, He spoke Guillermo Alvarado, father of Louse, in an interview for the sports network of ESPN.

“I was talking with some relatives who had come to visit us. They wanted some photos, that he would sign some shirts for them when his agent notified him by message. He tells first to my wife and me and then to the others that we were there. We congratulate him and embrace him at that moment ”.

Later, Alvarado said goodbye to his family, because the next day he had to report in Cruz Azul to say goodbye to his companions and prepare for his arrival at Perla Tapatia, which also took place on Monday 27.

The footballer formally joined Chivas last Monday (Photo: Twitter / @ Chivas)

The family of Louse He had to go through some uncertainty due to the different rumors that spoke of the player’s new destiny. The footballer himself was in constant communication to keep them up to date.

“When the rumor started to come out that he was going to Guadalajara, that Chivas wanted his services, we took it quite well. A new challenge for him, at his young age he likes important challenges And just as it was when he arrived at Cruz Azul with so much pressure for not winning a league tournament, he ended up winning quite a few cups and the ninth, so he comes to Chivas and we are happy here at home “, said the father of the Louse.

In the three years that Alvarado militated with the celestial, it almost tripled its value, since it went from being listed in USD 2.75 million to the USD 7.70 million you currently have, according to information from ESPN.

