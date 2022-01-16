How Pokémon Legends: Arceus uses the open world to finally evolve the gameplay of the saga

New gameplay from Pokémon Legends: Arceus is enough to convince us that however the game turns out, the gameplay is well enough on track to get us excited about the future. We list the points that make this installment extraordinarily organic and fresh.

This week, Nintendo has shared through its social channels a new gameplay trailer for Pokémon Legends: Arceus (or Pokémon Legends: Arceus if you prefer it in English) reviewing the key aspects of the gameplay. A video of more than thirteen minutes that covers the maxims of the combat, exploration and collecting of monsters; the three fundamental pillars of the franchise’s traditional RPGs. I imagine that by now you will have seen the video more than seen, you will have seen your favorite reviewers exchanging opinions about it and even the typical videos of “a thousand and one details that you have missed” analyzing each frame in search of suspicious things in the distance. All this is very good, but I come today to give you a super specific perspective It has to do with game design.

And it is that this recent advance has made me think that I have been wasting my time for months writing about topics that at the end of the month will end up being in the background. I’ve said on several occasions that the world of Pokémon Legends: Arceus didn’t add up to me because the IP is built from the ground up with ecosystems and smaller interfaces in mind, that the world conveys no presence or weight, and so on. Today, I see that all that distrust talk—it’s there, it hasn’t gone anywhere—it’s actually just a proportionately minority part of what the game has to say. In that sense, I am much calmer because I see material evidence that in Game Freak they finally seem to be hitting the key how to evolve the saga. Miracle! The magic word with which I would define the heart of the situation is “organic”.

But I want to cover this topic in parts.

a small paragraph more before entering the rag, if you allow me. Our comrade Adrián Suárez is playing Pokémon Platinum, a video game-refuge completely oblivious to the passage of time. You play it, you have fun; there’s no more. In this article, he mentioned how the pixel charm allowed him to be happy finding a two-meter wild monster in the middle of tall grass like nothing happened. And to represent that encounter, the video game plays an energetic melody while a transition appears on the screen that opens the combat interface. That process takes maybe a couple of seconds, but it repeats several times along each path. It can be annoying, right? If you think about Zubat, it’s practically a meme: you come across it all the time. Which is why the developers themselves implemented an item that eases things up: the repellent!

At Game Freak they finally seem to be hitting the key on how to evolve the saga That is the problem that we have been dragging for years. The series can evolve graphically, but ultimately what makes it feel stagnant is that it meets its own needs without going off the rails. A new menu, item, or NPC may bring never-before-seen features (call it IV judges or honey trees), but the interaction is pretty much chewed on by now. They are novelties “back and forth” because they resort to the usual type of dynamic, while those of Pokémon Legends: Arceus flourish in other completely different interactions. A simple gesture like aiming and throwing the Pokéball, for example, is new and at the same time attracts 100% original ideas like crouching to throw from a vantage point, throwing food instead of the capture device or calming bosses with healing balms . That kind of thing. And there are many of the style, hey.

I’m not saying that any of these developments are special or revolutionary and honestly, I have my doubts as to whether they are well managed in terms of pace or flow. I doubt that the messenger mission 101 “Capture a Shinx and show it to me to see what its ears are like” is going to change our lives. But hey, that’s the kind of risk we take when asking for new things and I think it was about time to have them. Do you get the idea of ​​where I’m going? Good. The thing is, if you look at how other veteran franchises have had to modernize over the years, the most successful ones have followed a similar pattern: adjust speed. We want games that are more immediate than in the past, with more informative interfaces and smoother interactions.

An authentic and more direct experience

I come from playing Halo Infinite, which celebrated 20 years of history by putting a hook on the Master Chief’s glove with which to move around the stage or fight against his enemies. The more you master it, the faster you can function. Also released this week is Monster Hunter Rise on PC, where hunters use Cordoptera to jump over mounds on the map and their prey is marked directly on the map. You can draw a straight line and go directly to the target, without further ado, reaching enough verticality. Somehow, it seems that Game Freak has received that same message and has made the decision to bet in that direction, which is what I was referring to when talking about the organic gameplay.

The extended gameplay has made me much more willing to venture into HisuiThus, in Pokémon Legends: Arceus you don’t need to open menus to see what creatures you have on your team because they already appear in the lower right corner of the interface. You also don’t need to examine a stone to see a message on the screen that says “do you want to destroy it?” You don’t even have to open your backpack to equip or use berries. When you pick up a material, your character doesn’t stand still while you press A to toggle between messages: there’s just floating text informing you of the item you just picked up as you move normally. If that item is new, it is accompanied by an exclamation mark icon. As you pass near a merchant, you can read the text bubble above his head and your trainer turns his head to look at him, catching your interest on the fly.

That same technical novelty, that of turning your head to look at something, also serves to physically connect pokemon when they fight each other because there is no interface transition that we were talking about before. Otherwise, we fans would complain that there is little effort behind the development. The fact that they now touch when scratching or biting (amazing how far ahead Stadium was) also speaks to that connection. For its part, the inventory menu only has two lines of descriptive text: everything else is easy to understand icons. In fact, that menu is translucent instead of opaque, so you’re also not entirely out of the loop while crafting things.

So much progress has been made in this regard that even the “beep” sound that accompanies each press of the cursor or the A button says goodbye; now, there’s a whole symphony of SFX following our actions, putting us better in context. Do you want to go further? We can do that: When you target a wild Pokémon with a Pokéball, the Pokédex icon displays a text bubble to tell you what that creature is called, its level, its sex, and how developed its token is in the notebook. Those that act as mounts—we’re talking Hisui’s Wyrdeer, Basculegion, and Braviary—manifest in the world with a button, without going through another menu.

So yes, Game Freak: take note for the future

I could go on and on about this for several more paragraphs, but I trust the point is made. Pokémon Legends: Arceus gives me a lot more credibility now that we know exactly how it works, because I understand that development has revolved around the things that really matter. Make exploring, capturing and combat fun. That trait is unique and non-transferable, a gameplay so well differentiated that many of us have gone through the box year after year, albeit chattering our teeth, with the sole certainty that the game in turn would be charismatic and enjoyable. Seeing progress there tells me a lot more than any mini-games (underground galleries, contests, or tents) that might be in between.

Throwing a berry at a wild Psyduck to distract him and catch him isn’t far from what we’ve seen before in Safari Zones, nor is it surprising that the game encourages us to catch the same species multiple times. Where do you think is the value of Spinda, Vivillon or Unown, if not in “taking them all”? That motto seems somewhat outdated to us because it is easy to exchange Pokémon with friends or strangers through the internet, finishing any regional Pokédex in a jiffy. But when the experience revolves around collecting itself, then things change in our favor. I think the challenge posed by Hisui’s Pokédex is faithful to the traditions of the saga, only that it works or is expressed in a much more current way.

Needless to say, this isn’t a review as such, and we’ll have to come back in a few days to see what the end result looks like. But the extended gameplay of Pokémon Legends: Arceus has left me a lot better predisposed to venture into Hisui than I was before. Interesting times are ahead for fans, because I sense that the game has been created from a lot of experiments and self-criticism exercises, and the development resources behind all this are not throwaway. I wonder what the 9th generation will look like, or how far they want to go with that exact model. But it is clear that at a playable level, the way forward is this.