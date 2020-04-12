How Prince Harry Helped Meghan Markle With Disney+’s Elephant

When phrase first bought out that Meghan Markle could be narrating Elephant, eagle-eyed followers began to invest that Prince Harry had helped her nab the gig at an occasion. An outdated video of the Duke chatting with Bob Iger at The Lion King premiere began making the rounds on Twitter, and followers started to fill within the blanks. The belief turned out to be false, as a result of Meghan Markle had already been in talks to relate the Disneynature documentary. However that doesn’t imply her husband didn’t provide her any assist throughout her means of returning to work.