How Producers Brent Montgomery Went From ‘Pawn Stars’ to Hype House

Brent Montgomery was uninterested in negotiating for nickels and dimes in unscripted TV sequence budgets.

The producer behind the bold Wheelhouse enterprise determined it was time to construct a greater mousetrap, so in early 2018 he left his lofty perch as head of ITV’s U.S. manufacturing operation to begin anew. On the most recent episode of Selection podcast “Strictly Enterprise,” Montgomery explains why Wheelhouse has expanded past TV manufacturing to investing in tech startups, digital media, advertising and merchandising efforts for promising expertise reminiscent of TikTok phenoms The Hype House.

Montgomery credit the pandemic-imposed downtime for forcing the corporate to give attention to new horizons for content material within the digital area. That’s how the corporate wound up doing a growth pact with the youthful comedy troupe that has constructed a following through TikTok.

“There was this epiphany second that if yow will discover the proper expertise who can be open-minded to determining the proper codecs and yow will discover the proper companions — a bunch like Hype House (might) brings 200 million (followers) to it as a present,” Montgomery says.

Wheelhouse is investing in advertising experience and digital media improvements with the aim of bridging the final mile to the house direct-to-consumer choices, the place applicable.

“We checked out every of those youngsters not as you’ll have on ‘Jersey Shore’ or ‘Actual World’ kind of exhibits however we checked out every one to say how will we create a 360 enterprise round them,” Montgomery says. “Not that every one in all them goes to need to try this with us, however for those who do. That turned essentially the most invigorating and thrilling a part of (pandemic decelerate) is realizing we are able to work with immediately with expertise. We don’t have to go to a streamer or a cable community to say yea or nay. This kind of content material can go immediately to an viewers.”

For Montgomery, the possibility to work with immediately with manufacturers and new merchandise is a brand new frontier that he’s having fun with exploring after hitting a peak together with his unscripted endeavors. The creator of long-running franchises together with Historical past’s “Pawn Stars” offered his Leftfield banner to ITV for a whopping $360 million in 2014. The curve ball of the pandemic has been a problem for a corporation in its infancy that Montgomery is self-financing.

“My recommendation to these people (launching a enterprise) is to keep lean so long as you’ll be able to,” he says.

