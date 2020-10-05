How producers made Top Gear’s drive-in audience work in behind-the-scenes video

A brand new behind-the-scenes video reveals how the producers of BBC One’s Top Gear orchestrated an formidable drive-in audience for the newest collection.

Shot through the coronavirus pandemic, it was not attainable for the present to retain its typical format, which includes packing an audience into an enclosed indoor studio.

To guard the well being of the forged and crew, the choice was made to shift Top Gear to an out of doors setting, populated by an audience safely distanced from one another in separate vehicles.

The large drive-in cinema was arrange at Dunsfold Aerodrome in Surrey, the place an audience of 500 folks gathered throughout three nights to look at the recording of Top Gear’s twenty ninth collection.

The formidable set-up was revealed in an epic aerial shot, exhibiting off Dunsfold’s well-known white 747 jumbo jet that gives a becoming backdrop for the thrilling proceedings.

In whole, 160 vehicles have been used for the shoot, ten of which have been supercars supplied to the manufacturing by producers, with Lamborghini, Ferrari and Porsche among the many manufacturers on show.

The autos have been strategically positioned to make sure a great view of the stage, the place presenters Paddy McGuinness, Freddie Flintoff and Chris Harris introduce all of the motion, displayed on massive eight-metre excessive video screens on each side.

“That is the primary out of doors Top Gear and clearly we’ve needed to do it throughout the traces of being COVID pleasant and social distancing, however really it’s fairly a cheerful accident often because it seems completely wonderful,” stated McGuinness.

After some rising pains following the departure of Jeremy Clarkson, James Might and Richard Hammond, the present Top Gear line-up have catapulted the present again to a really robust place.

The latest collection was so well-received that it prompted the BBC to shift the motoring programme from BBC Two to BBC One, for the primary time in its lengthy historical past.

Government producer Clare Pizey added: “This was a giant gamble placing it out right here. I feel it seems lovely and clearly we’re out right here due to COVID, however what it actually does show is typically when you need to give you an answer to an issue, you really find yourself someplace higher.”

Take a look at the behind-the-scenes video beneath:

Top Gear collection 29 begins on BBC One tonight, Sunday 4th October. Take a look at what else is on with our TV Information, or check out our new TV exhibits 2020 web page to search out out what’s airing this autumn and past.