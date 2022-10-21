How prolonged COVID-19 influences physical performance

Scientists verify that a large part of the population is left with reduced exercise capacity after having suffered from prolonged COVID-19

Speaking of the disease caused by SARS-CoV-2 and its side effects have been reported such as brain fog, fatigue, and headaches. These are identified as symptom of COVID-19 prolonged. However, although little is said about some, the truth is that they know each other. These are persistent cardiopulmonary sequelae and exercise intolerance. This situation can occur between 3% and the 30% of people after experiencing the disease, including those not hospitalized and those vaccinatedand can persist for at least 12 months.

Now, a new study points to another lingering effect of SARS-CoV-2 infection, identified months after illness: an ability to reduced exercise. In a study just published in JAMA Networkresearchers from the University of California San Francisco (UCSF) and Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital identified 38 previous studies that tracked the exercise performance of more than 2,000 participants who previously had the disease, including those with probable prolonged COVID-19.

The researchers narrowed their analysis to nine studies comparing the exercise performance of 359 participants who had recovered from virus with that of 464 participants who had symptoms consistent with prolonged COVID-19. The average age of the participants in these nine studies ranged from 39 to 56 years, and the average body mass index was in the range of 26 (overweight) to 30 (obese).

The exercise performance of 359 participants who had recovered from the virus was compared with that of 464 participants who had symptoms consistent with prolonged COVID-19

The conclusions reached by the researchers suggest that because this subgroup suffered from prolonged COVID-19, oxygen extraction in the lungs may have been reduced. musclesproducing patterns of irregular breathing and a reduced ability to increase heart rate during exercise to match cardiac output. In addition, as a consequence of the inactivity that occurs when suffering from a physical illness, evidence of a deconditioning in the body of those evaluated was found.

It may interest you: Prolonged COVID: why fatigue and headaches are the main consequences of the infection

Exercise tests were performed at least three months after SARS-CoV-2 infection and included tests cardiopulmonary exercise tests (CPET), in which oxygen and carbon dioxide were measured, along with other indices of heart function y pulmonary, while the participant was using a treadmill or stationary bike. Comparing exercise tolerance, the researchers found that the maximum oxygen rate of the prolonged COVID-19 group was 4.9 mL/kg/min lower than that of the recovered group.

According to the first author Matthew S. Durstenfeldspecialist of UCSF Department of Medicine and the Division of Cardiology of the Hospital General Zuckerberg San Francisco“this difference is equivalent to 1.4 metabolic equivalents of tasks (METs), a measure of Energy consumed during physical activity. This decrease in maximal oxygen rate would roughly translate to a 40-year-old woman with an expected exercise capacity of 9.5 METs, falling to 8.1 METs, the approximate expected exercise capacity for a 50-year-old woman.”

In order to understand the effects of prolonged COVID-19, experts noted the importance of conducting in-depth research, with long-term evaluations

“Another way to look at it is that a doubles tennis player might need to transition to golfing with a cart or doing stretching exercises. But it is important to note that this is an average. Some people experience a deep decrease on the energy capacity and many others experience none,” Durstenfeld explained. In their analysis of the studies, the researchers stated that while they found evidence modest but consistent suggestion that exercise capacity is reduced in participants with prolonged COVID, there was “low confidence in the magnitude of effect”.

One of the lead authors Priscilla Y. Hsue from the UCSF Department of Medicine and the Division of Cardiology at Zuckerberg General Hospital in San Francisco cautioned: “Further research should include long-term observational evaluations to understand the trajectory of exercise capacity. Tests are needed for potential therapiesincluding studies of rehabilitation to address loss of athletic fitness, as well as further research on dysfunctional breathing, damage to the nerves that control automatic body functions, and the inability to adequately raise the heart rate during exercise.”

The rest of the work team for this study was made up of: Kaiwen Sun, Peggy Tahir, Michael J. Peluso, Steven G. Deeks, Mandar A. Aras , Donald J. Grandis, Carlin S. Long, y Alexis Beatty all of Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and/or UCSF.

Keep reading:

Prolonged COVID prompted the study of other post-viral syndromes

1 in 6 people who had COVID-19 will have their heart rate altered for several months

Even mild cases of COVID-19 can alter the brain, according to two new studies