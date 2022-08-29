How PSG resolved the controversy over a new penalty: Mbappé’s gesture with Neymar

PSG and Monaco played an entertaining match at the Parc des Princes. Although Paris Saint-Germain started at a disadvantage due to Kevin Volland’s goal 20 minutes into the first half, the local team was able to reach equality 25 minutes into the second half thanks to a very well-executed penalty by Neymar.

The action originated through an advance by Lionel Messi, who assisted the Brazilian in a great way, who, when engaging in speed, was shot down inside the area. Although the referee Benoît Bastien signaled him to get up, the VAR called him and after observing the action from several shots, he decided that there was an infraction by Guillermo Maripán.

The Monaco captain crossed his left leg when Neymar hooked and caused his fall. It was the Brazilian himself who took charge of the maximum penalty, after the controversial episode with Kylian Mbappé in the last win against Montpellier.

Neymar took charge of a new penalty at PSG and after an excellent definition put the final 1-1 against Monaco (REUTERS / Christian Hartmann)

On that occasion, the Frenchman showed strange gestures of annoyance in the middle of the game and even got upset with Ney for not allowing him to kick the penalty. Then, it came to the war of “likes” with strong accusations from one side and the other, until the coaching staff led by the new coach Christophe Galtier had to intervene and the waters seemed to calm down.

This was evidenced on this day against Monaco, because the one who took the ball without discussion was Neymar. And after converting, after an excellent technique as usual in penalties, Mbappé went to celebrate with his partner and gave him a shy, but finally hug, to the Brazilian.

The draw allowed PSG to recover their spirits and play and go in search of the fourth consecutive win in as many dates in Ligue 1. It could not, in a controversial ending with many discussions and a strong leg. Despite this, they rescued a local point and continue at the top of the standings with 10 units. A summit shared with Marseille and Lens, after four disputed dates.

