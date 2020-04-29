How Quentin Tarantino’s Vega Brothers Movie Would Have Worked After Pulp Fiction And Reservoir Dogs

Depart a Remark
Over the course of his profession, Quentin Tarantino has talked about doing a variety of films that by no means ended up getting made, and one of many classics is his concept for a Vega Brothers movie. The concept stemmed from the truth that Michael Madsen and John Travolta’s respective characters in Reservoir Dogs and Pulp Fiction share the identical final title, and the “spin-off” movie would have established them as brothers and paired them collectively for their very own particular journey.
In fact, when this concept was first revealed followers had been fast to level out an enormous flaw: each Vic and Vincent Vega die earlier than the closing credit of their films. On the time, the rapid answer was that the movie might be a prequel, set earlier than the occasions of each Reservoir Dogs and Pulp Fiction – however the mission encountered one other challenge as time handed and each Michael Madsen and John Travolta grew older. Nonetheless, Quentin Tarantino has lengthy mentioned that he has an answer for this challenge as properly… and now it appears that evidently Madsen has spilled the beans.
The actor finest identified for slicing off ears and dancing to “Caught In The Center With You” by Stealers Wheel has been in headlines not too long ago due to a viral video he made together with his household whereas caught in quarantine, and whereas speaking to The Hollywood Reporter about it he revealed how the Vega Brothers film may have/may nonetheless work a long time after the discharge of Quentin Tarantino’s first two movies:
[Quentin Tarantino] had give you this concept that it might be the dual brothers of Vic and Vincent, who met after the deaths of their siblings. It was very difficult, however when Quentin begins discussing an concept, it’s extremely straightforward to associate with it.
That is proper: moderately than reprising their roles as Vic and Vincent Vega within the Vega Brothers film, Michael Madsen and John Travolta would have as a substitute performed wholly new siblings within the Vega clan, and the dual brothers of the gangster characters who had been killed in Reservoir Dogs and Pulp Fiction. Thoughts. Blown.
Per Michael Madsen, the prequel story would have been predominantly set in The Netherlands, and would have seen his character and John Travolta individually however concurrently being launched from incarceration. It isn’t clear if this concept would have carried over to the non-prequel model of The Vega Brothers, but it surely’s attention-grabbing all the identical. Mentioned Madsen,
We had been alleged to be in Amsterdam, criminally. The image was going to start out out with the 2 of us being launched from jail in numerous states. And we open up a membership in Amsterdam.
What’s further wonderful about this concept is that it truly is an angle that may nonetheless doubtlessly work – which means that Quentin Tarantino can proceed teasing it without end. Clearly he must nix the “meet up after the dying of their siblings” half, as that most likely would have occurred 26 years in the past at this level, however I am fairly positive there is not a single Tarantino fan on the earth who would not need to see The Vega Brothers nonetheless get made.
This naturally results in the query “What’s Quentin Tarantino doing subsequent?” however sadly there’s not reply at current. The filmmaker has talked up the film as doubtlessly being his final characteristic, however he has not but dedicated to an concept. It doesn’t matter what he chooses, nonetheless, it’s going to immediately have our consideration, so be on the search for updates within the coming days, weeks, months and years on that entrance.
Add Comment