How Rave Family Built Minecraft’s Biggest Virtual Music Festival – Variety

For Jackie McGuire, CEO and founding father of manufacturing firm Rave Family, music has all the time felt like greater than a interest. However with a burgeoning profession in finance, McGuire settled for attending any EDM pageant she may to blow off steam – till a chance fell into her lap through the inaugural yr of Camp EDC in 2018.

As she hopped from pageant to pageant in a 40-foot-long faculty bus she’d purchased together with her husband, McGuire grew more and more involved in regards to the accessibility of those occasions. Tickets had been extremely costly, most of them weren’t wheelchair-friendly and even tenting had its limitations. What began with emailing an inventory of harm-reduction providers to Camp EDC’s organizers became manufacturing hundreds of sleeping luggage and pillows for the pageant’s normal retailer — and Rave Family was born.

Flash ahead to 2020, and Rave Family is making ready to throw one of many largest – and most accessible – music festivals up to now, with over 900 artists and 85 levels — completely throughout the online game Minecraft. Rave Family Block Fest takes place this weekend (July 9-13).

After a troublesome spring — McGuire was laid off from her job as a knowledge scientist at a cyber safety firm and contracted COVID-19 alongside together with her three kids — the thought for a digital EDM pageant started to incubate. When her children launched her to Minecraft, McGuire contacted associates with connections to DJs and some extra who occur to be Minecraft builders, making a snowball impact that has simply saved rolling.

“I simply cherished the considered a digital music pageant that could possibly be actually accessible to everybody around the globe, but additionally to artists,” McGuire tells Variety. “There are virtually 1,000 artists on this lineup, and it’s as a result of we let the artists e-book different artists. We stated, ‘In case you really feel like you could have numerous inventive path and know individuals that you just wish to e-book that perhaps wouldn’t usually get booked to play a pageant, then we might love so that you can curate a lineup of your individual.’”

The result’s a roster that’s various in each method: reputation stage, gender, race and sub-genre. Large names like A-Trak, MK, Maya Jane Coles, Rudimental, Khruangbin, Gryffin, Steve Aoki and Paris Hilton have been lowered to the identical font dimension on the occasion’s poster, which is listed in alphabetical order. There aren’t any headliners.

“If you don’t gate-keep and let numbers drive who you e-book, you find yourself with a considerably extra consultant lineup of the group,” McGuire says. “We have now two full levels of feminine artists and I feel each different stage has no less than one or two feminine artists on it. I’ve additionally seen so many extra Black artists, as a result of it’s probably not a secret that EDM will not be essentially the most various style.”

Not solely is the pageant accessible to artists, but it surely’s paying them, too. With normal admission tickets going at $10 every, McGuire and her staff developed a income mannequin to guarantee that each DJs – and the rights-holders of the music they’re mixing – are correctly compensated.

“After we set out to do that, there have been two huge imperatives for me. One was to pay for the rights for the music as a result of I feel it’s unconscionable to make tens of millions of {dollars} in income streaming music and never pay the those who made the music that you just’re streaming,” McGuire says. “So 30% of ticket earnings go towards rights holders and the expertise that makes the music stream. Then we break up the remaining seven {dollars}: 60% goes to the artists and 40% goes to us.”

Though Rave Family Block Fest is ready to make historical past, it hasn’t been a clean trip. The pageant was initially referred to as Electrical Blockaloo and was meant to happen the weekend of June 25, however an inside rift and an enormous Minecraft replace scheduled for June 23 triggered an sudden postponement. Nonetheless, the additional two weeks gave Rave Family the chance so as to add much more artists and construct extra levels, together with a tribute to Purple Rocks, an area station, an enormous alligator with the stage inside its mouth and a sloth-themed stage.

However that is only the start for Rave Family and McGuire, who hopes to proceed holding digital festivals as regularly as doable with the intention to make music extra accessible to all, even post-pandemic.

“It’s the power to succeed in all your followers, not simply those who can afford costly pageant and membership tickets,” McGuire says. “I feel individuals overlook that some individuals don’t prefer to be in crowds or that almost all music festivals will not be wheelchair-friendly, so there’s simply lots of people for whom a daily music pageant is rarely going to be an choice.

“I feel when you’ve supplied an earnings stream for artists – particularly a particularly reasonable one the place everyone’s getting paid for his or her music and for what they’re doing,” she concludes. “I don’t foresee anybody strolling away from that.”