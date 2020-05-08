How Rick And Morty Broke Canon To Give Us Something New

I am unable to say for certain who the Story Lord represents on this journey, however it may very effectively be a stand-in for Grownup Swim itself. The character is just involved with preserving the duo marketable, and guaranteeing they revisit all of the characters and plot threads from the present’s previous so as to hold followers comfortable. That is a part of why Rick and Morty has been profitable up to now, and so as to hold this prepare actually rolling, Rick and Morty want to remain on that acquainted path. In Grownup Swim execs’ eyes, now would probably be the worst time for the present to strive one thing totally different, contemplating that monumental renewal order.