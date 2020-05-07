How Riverdale Will Pick Up Season 5 After Gruesome Finale Cliffhanger

Go away a Remark
Spoilers forward for the Season Four finale of Riverdale, referred to as “Killing Mr. Honey.”
Riverdale Season Four got here to a untimely finish as a result of manufacturing shutdowns that introduced lots of The CW’s greatest exhibits to a standstill, however any episode referred to as “Killing Mr. Honey” was sure to finish on a loopy observe. Whereas Jughead, Betty, Archie, and Veronica solely obtained actually bloodthirsty in Jughead’s fictional model of the wrestle in opposition to their principal, the arcs of Mr. Honey and the voyeur lastly overlapped, and the episode got here to a grotesque cliffhanger.
Whereas it appeared for a bit like Riverdale was setting Mr. Honey up because the voyeur, he finally appeared to care extra about cancelling promenade than something too nefarious. The cliffhanger of Season 4’s nineteenth episode featured a brand new video from the voyeur, exhibiting teenagers carrying masks stabbing Mr. Honey to demise, similar to what occurred in Jughead’s story. How does the voyeur learn about Jughead’s story? How many individuals are in on the voyeur’s operation? Why did Riverdale have to finish Season Four with out promenade or commencement?
Riverdale government producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa weighed in to TVLine on the occasions of Season 4, what’s forward for Season 5, and the way the manufacturing shutdowns impacted the sequence. Though the Riverdale group did end filming the promenade and a good quantity of what would have been the episode following “Killing Mr. Honey,” Aguirre-Sacasa defined why Episode 19 works as an ender:
After which I noticed the lower of Episode 19, which I liked. The enjoyable factor about [Episode] 19 is all the children are within the story collectively, which could be very uncommon for us. It had a very enjoyable conceit that made it really feel particular, which is the story that Jughead is writing. And it had a very stunning, grotesque cliffhanger, which actually took the videotape thriller to the subsequent stage. So I assumed, ‘You realize what? Since we’re reducing the season quick, possibly the most effective factor to do is finish with [Episode] 19, which is a very sturdy, enjoyable episode, after which come again and have promenade as our season premiere subsequent season.’ So we made that call, and I’m feeling good about it.
Fairly than tack promenade footage onto “Killing Mr. Honey” or cobbling collectively an Episode 20 with inadequate content material, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa determined to embrace the “grotesque cliffhanger” on the finish of Episode 19 because the finale. It did handle to ship some twists on Mr. Honey and the voyeur, and there are many unanswered questions. It is probably not the finale Aguirre-Sacasa and Co. imagined, nevertheless it leaves followers with loads to consider.
Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa went on to share how Riverdale Season 5 will decide up after the grotesque Season Four finale cliffhanger:
Yeah, it felt like since we have now such large occasions like promenade and commencement, and we’d already written [Episodes] 21 and 22… they’re large, emotional episodes, and there’s plenty of stuff with the characters that we’re nonetheless enjoying out, so it felt like possibly what we’ll do is begin with the final three episodes. After being with the children at the highschool for 4 years, you sort of don’t need to take commencement away from them. So what we’re doing is choosing up proper the place we a off for the primary three episodes.
Followers do not have to fret that Riverdale will ship a time soar to open Season 5 and completely skip promenade and commencement! The manager producer shared that the present will decide up the place it left off. Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa additionally confirmed that Skeet Ulrich and Marisol Nichols will return for the primary three episodes of Season 5, though they had been slated to depart on the finish of Season 4.
Since Riverdale was renewed for a fifth season months in the past, there was no want to fret about finally getting to complete the story following “Killing Mr. Honey.” Even when Riverdale does return later than normal within the fall, it will likely be again. And hey, there are many summer season TV choices (together with some must-see exhibits on the way in which to Netflix) to maintain followers busy!
