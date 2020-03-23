How Robert Downey Jr. Broke His Ankle Making Iron Man 3, According To Guy Pearce

Go away a Remark
Robert Downey Jr. gave over a decade of his life to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and, whereas that journey was comparatively easy, it wasn’t with out its share of pitfalls. Guy Pearce, who co-starred alongside Downey in Iron Man 3, can bear in mind when the actor injured himself throughout manufacturing. Downey in the end healed up however, based mostly on Pearce’s description, it appeared like a fairly scary ordeal within the second:
Robert broke his ankle in the midst of that movie, as a result of he needed to do a stunt the place he jumped from one platform down to a different platform and be on a cable. They wished to rehearse it and he mentioned, ‘I don’t have to rehearse it.’ And he jumped and the man holding the cable wasn’t type of prepared or one thing and he landed laborious and he broke his ankle. So the movie type of shut down for like 5 or 6 weeks.
Guy Pearce recalled the scenario throughout a latest interview with GQ. The precise scene he seems to be referring to takes place throughout Iron Man 3’s third act. The precise sequence is the climactic battle between Tony Stark — who’s unexpectedly donning varied fits of armor — and Pearce’s Extremis-infused Aldrich Killian.
At one level, Stark is pressured to leap from a platform and into an Iron Man swimsuit in midair. The completed scene seems to have been executed as deliberate. Nevertheless, it’s not laborious to consider that there was nonetheless a little bit of threat concerned in having Robert Downey Jr. really carry out the sunt.
Marvel Studios has confirmed to be very protecting of their expertise in relation to stunt work, which is totally comprehensible since they wouldn’t wish to lose stars to harm. The studio additionally has a robust crew of stunt actors who’re greater than keen to place themselves by the wringer for his or her counterparts.
Nonetheless, some Marvel actors really welcome the chance to do their very own stunts. Scarlet Witch actress Elizabeth Olsen has been open about how a lot she enjoys performing wire work when permitted. Equally, Spider-Man star Tom Holland nearly all the time appears to be up for scaling a constructing or doing a fast flip.
Exterior of the MCU, there’s a choose group of actors additionally desire to carry out their very own stunts. Probably the most well-known actor to do that is arguably the ageless Tom Cruise. Only in the near past, the 57-year-old actor carried out some treacherous stunts for the opening scene of Mission Unattainable 7, all within the midst of the coronavirus outbreak.
It’s in all probability a secure guess that Robert Downey Jr.’s days of doing stunt work are over in the meanwhile, seeing as Tony Stark is now lifeless. Nonetheless, anybody who desires to relive Stark’s battle with Aldrich Killian can stream Iron Man 3 on Disney+ right now.
