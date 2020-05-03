How Ryan Reynolds Feels About Disney Now Being In Control Of Deadpool

I don’t really feel like an insider in any respect. I believe as soon as I’m extra intimate with it – if we get to make a Deadpool 3… if or once we get to make a Deadpool 3, I’ll in all probability have a greater perspective on that. However I’m an enormous fan of Marvel, and the way they make films. So when Disney purchased Fox, I solely noticed that as an excellent factor. Deadpool hopefully being allowed to play in that sandbox, I believe is only a win for everybody concerned. However we’ll definitely see.