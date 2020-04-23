How Ryan Seacrest Is Paying Tribute To Original American Idol With Remote Episodes

Saved this in my storage for over three years in case of an emergency. The time has come…. @AmericanIdol goes to be HISTORIC on so many ranges.

We’re broadcasting from 25 totally different areas – don’t miss an all-new present this Sunday at 8|7c on @ABCNetwork! pic.twitter.com/JXuVvDod7R

— Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) April 22, 2020