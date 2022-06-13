How Saudi Arabia and China are sharing the video game industry at the stroke of a checkbook

While most of the video game acquisition news tends to involve Sony or Microsoft and their purchase of big teams like Activision, Bungie or Bethesda, as well as countless smaller studios, the financial reality of video games goes the other way. Specifically, to Asia and Saudi Arabia, which are sharing the cake of the video game industry.

Saudi Arabia buys part of Embracer. One billion in Embracer shares has been the latest acquisition of the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia. For practical purposes, it means that the government of the country owns 8.1 percent and 5.4 of the votes of the company that owns companies and studios such as THQ Nordic, Saber Interactive, or Gearbox Entertainment.

Saudi Arabia thus becomes the second largest owner of the company. Lars Wingefors, CEO of Embracer, has stated that they will establish “a regional hub in Saudi Arabia, from which we will be able to make investments throughout the Middle East and North Africa region, either organically, through partnerships, joint ventures or through company acquisitions.

Saudi Arabia’s plan. Savvy Gaming Group is the subsidiary company of the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia that is in charge of these operations. It is a project of Mohammed Bin Salman, the country’s crown prince, who wants the area to have income that is less dependent on oil. A plan that is being executed at the stroke of a checkbook, since the company has already made thirty acquisitions.

To begin with, last year he invested 14.9 million shares of Activision, 7.4 million EAs and 3.9 million Take-Two, adding up to a total investment of 3,000 million. It also acquired practically all of SNK, and notable parts of Capcom and Nintendo. And this same year, he invested 1.5 billion dollars in the purchase of two large esports companies, ESL and the digital platform FACEIT. But that’s not all, because Embracer, in turn, owns multiple studios and companies that it has been acquiring over the years.

Among them, it has several IPs from THQ (‘Darksiders’, ‘Red Faction’, ‘Destroy All Humans’…), Deep Silver Dambuster (now with ‘Dead Island 2’), Deep Silver Volition (‘Saints Row’, ‘Red Faction’), the IP ‘Timesplitters’, Saber Interactive (‘Evil Dead: The Game’), 4A Games (‘Metro’), Zen Studios (‘Pinball FX’), Flying Wild Hog (‘Shadow Warrior’) , Gearbox (‘Borderlands’) or 3D Realms (‘Duke Nukem’) among many others. The latest and most notorious acquisition of Embracer has been that of Crystal Dynamics and Eidos-Montreal, in a purchase that cost 300 million dollars. IPs such as ‘Tomb Raider’, ‘Deus Ex’, ‘Legacy of Kain’ and ‘Thief’ passed into the company’s portfolio.

… y Tencent in China. Tencent recently made headlines when it became a majority shareholder in Spain’s Tequila Works. Tencent is today’s great video game giant, and it has properties all over the world: Inflexion Games, Turtle Rock Studios (‘Back 4 Blood’) or the studios that have given it its most famous properties, Epic Games, creators of ‘ Fortnite’, and Riot Games, owners of ‘League of Legends’.





The power and presence of Tencent not only covers the world of video games, a sector where it already has 24 purchased studios and 76 intellectual properties. For example, theirs is WeChat, which was launched in 2011 and is the largest messaging app in China. In total, Tencent owns more than 600 companies and has one million servers in operation. In January 2021, it declared that its stock market value was one billion dollars (one trillion in Anglo-Saxon terms).

The dangers of this conglomerate of power. China and Saudi Arabia are not the countries that can benefit the industry the most by bringing together so many studies and intellectual properties. On the one hand, there are doubts about Mohamed Bin Saldán’s efforts to modernize the country, with suspicions that he had hacked Jeff Bezos’ mobile phone, in a conspiracy linked to the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. The controversies surrounding the hosting of competitions such as the Super Cup serve to mitigate a series of problems derived from the cult of the personality of the leader.

As for China, the permanent surveillance to which its citizens are subjected, the restrictions on fundamental freedoms (despite the relaxation of these that has been experienced since the seventies) and, for what interests us here, the absolute control of the industries that develop their activity in China. Positive aspects (the fight against video game addiction and the proliferation of titles with loot boxes) do not hide the absolute iron hand with which the government rules.

With measures that limit the number of hours that underage players can access video games in China, for example, comes the controversy. The concern for public health hides population control measures, just as Saudi Arabia’s desire for modernization is just the tip of the iceberg of the facelift of an oppressive regime in aspects that have been denounced by human rights observers in the world. Countries with added complications, without a doubt, for which, on the surface, it only points to a mere conglomerate of brands linked to the video game.