How Scarlett Johansson Actually Kicked Off Ryan Reynolds And Hugh Jackman’s Famous ‘Feud’

I met him again on Wolverine, and I used to ream [tease] him as a result of I used to be very shut buddies with Scarlett [Johansson], and Scarlett had simply married Ryan, so when he got here on set I used to be like, ‘Hey, you higher be in your finest habits right here, pal, as a result of I am watching.’ And we began ribbing one another that means, after which all of it escalated with the Deadpool factor and him calling me out, and attempting to govern me by way of social media to do what he needed.