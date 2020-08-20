How Shannon Elizabeth Feels About Going Nude In American Pie

Go away a Remark
American Pie was wildly fashionable upon its launch because of quotable traces, the notorious introduction to the pie, Stifler’s mother and sure, even some nudity. Shannon Elizabeth went topless within the R-rated flick and as a part of the current nudity-filled documentary Pores and skin: A Historical past Of Nudity In The Films, she reminisced in regards to the position and her emotions on going nude onscreen greater than 20 years later.
In truth, Shannon Elizabeth has no regrets about displaying her property on the large display screen. Talking within the documentary, she truly credit the nudity and the character of Nadia as have kickstarted her profession in Hollywood. She stated:
If I hadn’t finished American Pie and I hadn’t finished the position of Nadia and the nudity that got here together with it, I won’t have a profession right now.
Apparently, Shannon Elizabeth’s co-star Jason Biggs spoke out about American Pie and his scenes with the actress only a few months in the past, mentioning that they actually haven’t held up that nicely over time. If it’s been awhile because you’ve seen American Pie, mainly the entire gist is that Biggs’ character is attempting to hook up with Elizabeth’s character, and he’s additionally secretly recording the interplay along with his laptop. Per Biggs, that wouldn’t actually fly right now. He famous:
It was a really particular time. It was proper because the web was beginning. You understand, we had that entire scene with the web digital camera — which, by the best way, would by no means get made now… It would not get made now and it could not get made now. It could be unacceptable what that represents, however on the time I keep in mind studying the script and studying that half and being shocked that there was cameras on computer systems! That is what I took away from it initially.
Whether or not or not the scene holds up in addition to it did in 1999, it did result in Shannon Elizabeth getting a three-movie deal and thus jumpstarting her profession in Hollywood. She would later seem in subsequent American Pie sequels and starred in Scary Film, Jay and Silent Bob Strike Again, and 13 Ghosts – to not point out a notable look within the well-liked Love Really.
5 weeks in the past, when American Pie turned 21, Shannon Elizabeth additionally expounded on how grateful she was for the position of Nadia within the franchise and likewise shared that scene talked about above. Have a look.
Not each actress interviewed for Skins had the identical massive display screen expertise with nudity as different films listed together with Star 80 are additionally introduced up within the doc. (That’s additionally seemingly one of many the explanation why intimacy coordinators and extra are added to units today.) However for Shannon Elizabeth, alls nicely that led to American Pie 2. Catch Pores and skin: A Historical past of Nudity within the Films now, as it’s at the moment out there on Video On Demand.
Add Comment