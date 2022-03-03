how some souls bum figured out the easy way to prove you can do it too

The few times that I have approached the Souls from From Software It has been for work and it is not something that I have enjoyed in excess. The demand, navigating a world where you seemed to constantly encounter barriers, traps that treacherously killed you… Going through the same thing again in Elden Ring was far from a priority.

However, driven by a mixture of high expectations and even higher masochism, a few days ago I decided to give Miyazaki’s Midlands a try. a manco in Elden Ringyes, but also proof that where I have managed to succeed, you can too.

If I could, you can too

The intention of this text is simple. In an industry where the flag of Elden Ring It is carried by a legion of experts of eggs and peeled ovaries with the saga, this pretends to be the friendly voice that, clumsy and lazy, but also curious and eager for adventures, gives you that last push you need to give the new of From Software.

In my case it was the latter, the desire to enter a world that seems to ooze everything i like: exploration, secret caves, treasures waiting to be discovered, great monsters, lost castles and nightmarish beings, which pushed me to go for it.

I didn’t want everything to hold me back Souls: difficulty, having to redo paths when dying, losing the experience gained, extremely tough combat, perfect timing when blocking, cryptic story and not knowing where to shoot, prevented me from approaching a world that, without having to worry about all that, I would love explore to the millimeter.

Well, that’s my goal. Show you that everything first is undeniably there and deserves every minute you can dedicate to it. And to shed a little more light on the latter to show you that it has an aura of complexity and elitism that actually it’s not that bad.

I’m not going to lie to you, of course Elden Ring It is a demanding game, but it has enough tools so that maims like you and me can also enjoy it without fear. And it is very worth losing that fear.

Diary of a one-armed man in Elden Ring

There was a key moment right at the beginning of the game that, beyond the initial enthusiasm and going emboldened in a “for my eggs that yes I can“, Elden Ring it clicked in my head and proved to be a much easier game than I thought. Yes, I have put Elden Ring and easy in the same sentence. And you’ll see how that makes sense right next.





Take a look at the image you have on these lines. I present to you SekiRing, my samurai from Elden Ring. He has a bow with which to attack from a distance like guarretis and a katana longer than a day without bread to be able to attack melee from a safe distance.

But what interests us is not that the stamp and my SekiRing are both prettier than a Saint Louis. Look at the image. Just ahead there is a kind of camp full of enemies that serves as a prelude to the castle that comes later. There is some other treasure scattered around, some stairs that go down to a secret crypt, and a lot of enemies patrolling the area.

You can annihilate them all in rat mode by sticking the katana in their backs, shooting an arrow at them to catch their attention and kill them from a bush, or enter the sack to fight them with a clean sword.

With the shield you defend and, when they hit you and his sword is deflected, you press the strong attack and you give him a slash capable of leaving them lying on the ground waiting for you to finish him off. There is no greater mystery. You don’t have to be the greatest expert and hardcore gamer of history That’s fighting in Elden Ring.

Easier than you think

It seems easy, and it is. That is the great mystery that hides behind your front door to Elden Ring. Keep pressed to block and, when they are destabilized, stick the katana between their eyebrows. It is the initial challenge that a good handful of hours of the game holds for you. It’s the kind of combat that awaits you for much of the adventure.

And yes, then things can get more or less complicated because there is a guy with a shield, or a giant lobster in a swamp that spits who knows what, and then a monster that jumps and hits the ground… But between that shield, roll on the ground, and catch them off guard with a machete blow to the entire collarbone, you ventilate an immense part of the combat in Elden Ring.





But back to the image, which actually wanted to talk about something even more important. You see that thing that appears glowing on the right side of the image. That’s a grace point, the place where you will respawn if you decide to enter that camp and end up dead. Watch out for him.

Erasing the fear of frustration

One of my problems with the franchise Souls It was the tremendous laziness that gave me having to go through that entire camp annihilating enemies from behind or dodging death and staying a hair’s breadth from life so that, once overcome, I crossed the gates of the castle with all the illusion of the world and that a giant ball fell from the ceiling and killed me.

Or a treacherous arrow. Or a doll hidden behind a column in the most ratty way possible. Or any trap. Or a final boss capable of erasing that hair of life and poplar hairs more than a single blow. The frustration of having to go through that camp from cover to cover to have to deal with that challenge again… Uff, what a laziness.





Can you see that little circle marked now at the top of the image? It’s far away and it’s hard to see with the naked eye, but inside that little circle, just after the camp and before you go into the maw of the castle and whatever is behind those doors, right there, there’s another grace point.

Once you reach it and activate it, you can sit down and rest, recover all your life, end any status effect that a blow may have inflicted on you, refill all your potions, spend all the experience points you have gained on the enemies of the camp…

It is, said in a way that can be understood beyond the elite of the Souls and its famous bonfires, the checkpoint lifelong.

What kill you on the way? Well, you run back, collect the experience points you’ve lost and return to your nearest grace point, something that you can also do automatically from the map as many times as you want and without any penalty.

When Elden Ring makes it easy for you

But let’s give this image another spin, this time the last one. There is something else I want to highlight. Something that completely sets the rest apart. Souls that’s it Elden Ring. This is an open world with more shortcuts and options than you can imagine.





Thus, the path could take you through that camp or, if you get choked or prefer it, resort to something as simple as going down the right flank crouching and making no noise, or do the same on the left, or even go through the middle on horseback hitting jumps among the enemies with the squirt out.

I do not deceive you. More than once I have come across palisades armed to the teeth and protected with cannons capable of bursting you in seconds on which I have pissed over them, taking advantage of the double jump of Torrentera.

Are you going to be able to resort to that trick always? Of course not, but I assure you that you can do it many more times than one might think. If something chokes you, look for a shortcut on foot or on horseback because if something doesn’t want Elden Ring is that you get stuck.





If there is something that stops you, these are some of your many options. You can, for example, face him bare-chested. Or face it with the help of your summons, some beings that come to help you to mislead the monster while you attack it from the other side. Or facing him with another player thanks to a mark on the ground will allow you to summon an expert who can join your fight to help you overcome that danger.

Or my favourite: turn you around.

A great game that deserves a chance

What you didn’t have anywhere else Souls, here’s just a twist of the stick. If you don’t want to continue fighting because you’re not ready or it’s not fun at the moment, turn around and continue exploring, searching for secret caves, finding treasures, marveling at great monsters, discovering lost castles and facing nightmarish beings.





There is so much to see and so much to do that getting stuck in everything that was so far the saga Souls For many of us, hitting a wall because its difficulty prevents us from going further is completely absurd.

You’ll turn around, start exploring, and before you know it, you’ll have reached more than enough level to take on the challenge. without fear and with enthusiasm with any of the options that we mentioned above.

It may be hard for you to believe it from an expert but, one-armed to one-armed, give Elden Ring if it gives you even the slightest bit of interest. You will enjoy it much more than you think.

