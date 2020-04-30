How Star Wars: The Clone Wars Pulled Off That Epic Lightsaber Duel Between Maul And Ahsoka

Go away a Remark
Star Wars: The Clone Wars is rapidly approaching its conclusion, because the extremely anticipated “Siege of Mandalore” story arc is now midway completed. Whereas followers are undoubtedly inquisitive about what lies forward within the subsequent few chapters, they’re probably nonetheless reeling from the previous few episodes. One of the memorable moments from the most recent installment, “The Phantom Apprentice,” was the climactic lightsaber duel between Ahsoka Tano and Maul.
Some could also be beneath the impression that the sequence was produced like lots of the present’s numerous lightsaber battles. Nonetheless, it seems the forged and crew of Clone Wars needed to do much more to execute this specific struggle.
In a newly launched featurette, Star Wars: The Clone Wars creator and government producer Dave Filoni together with members of the forged and crew broke down the method of making the duel. Apparently, Ahsoka and Maul’s confrontation marked the primary time the present has utilized movement seize for lightsaber fight. The choice to make use of this technique was born out of a want to create a scene that felt visually fluid.
The course of additionally allowed Dave Filoni and his crew to enlist the companies of authentic Darth Maul actor Ray Park, who offered the actions for his character. For extra perception into the method, you possibly can try the video for your self:
Though the method has utilized in movies for years, movement seize has grow to be extra prevalent in TV collection and movies during the last decade or so. Its energy has been demonstrated in a number of big-budget productions, which might be why Filoni and firm opted to make use of it this time round. Plus, one can think about the present has obtained a lift in its price range because it first started, permitting movement seize to grow to be an possibility.
The influence of the expertise on Ahsoka and Maul’s skirmish was immediately noticeable. Although the Clone Wars crew has carried out a pleasant job of making lightsaber duels previously, this was noticeably smoother, regardless of being extra intricate than others.
Star Wars followers even have to like the truth that Ray Park was introduced again to reprise the function of Maul, a minimum of from a bodily standpoint. It serves as each a pleasant nod for the followers and an effective way for Park to really full his journey because the character.
As Dave FIloni talked about within the video, “The Siege of Mandalore” is meant to function a conclusion to Ahsoka, Maul and Captain Rex’s tales in The Clone Wars. The four-part collection finale additionally overlaps with the occasions of Revenge of the Sith, which provides an extra layer to an already-emotional story. So you possibly can guess issues are solely going to warmth up within the final pair of episodes.
Star Wars: The Clone Wars is at the moment streaming on Disney+.
