How Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker’s C-3PO Twist Relates To The Prequels

So far as film franchises go, there are none fairly as beloved as Star Wars. Generations of moviegoers had been introduced up on George Lucas’ colourful galaxy, leading to a deeply private connection to the property. The Rise of Skywalker ended the nine-film Skywalker Saga, and gave sendoffs to characters new and outdated. C-3PO obtained to have a extra integral half within the story than the earlier two motion pictures, and it seems that his twist really featured a connection to the prequels.
C-3PO and R2-D2 appeared in each single installment of the Skywalker Saga, and each initially belonged to Anakin Skywalker. 3PO was really created by the younger boy previous to the occasions of The Phantom Menace. And as soon as C-3PO’s recollections had been restored, it unlocked the beforehand deleted information from the prequels. As The Rise of Skywalker‘s novelization revealed,
This prompted a reminiscence file that R2-D2 had restored to be accessed and browse. It was a document of the second when C-3P0’s maker had fitted a photoreceptor into his eye socket and he had skilled the visible spectrum for the primary time. The preliminary picture his photoreceptors had captured was of a blue-and-white astromech.
I am not crying, you are crying. It appears to be like like C-3PO’s reminiscence was lastly absolutely restored, a long time after it was wiped for Leia’s safety in Revenge of the Sith. So not solely did he bear in mind his adventures all through the unique and sequel trilogies, however his complete life on the display. After all of the years of panicking and trustworthy service, the protocol droid actually deserves it.
The above excerpt from the brand new junior novelization of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (through ScreenRant) is simply the newest Episode IX revelation to come back from the film’s supplemental supplies. The precise theatrical reduce left a bunch of fabric on the chopping room ground, and quite a lot of questions remained for the followers after its conclusion. And it seems that C-3PO’s story was even deeper than we realized.
C-3PO’s reminiscence was wiped round midway by way of The Rise of Skywalker, as a result of his programming prevented him from studying directions on the Sith Wayfinder. Whereas it appeared that the droid we knew and liked was gone endlessly, R2-D2 was in a position to restore his reminiscence because of back-up. And now it appears to be like like that course of really unlocked much more recollections than we realized.
Because the novel’s excerpt reads, C-3PO noticed a imaginative and prescient of his very first scene within the Star Wars timeline. Anakin Skywalker had been repairing him on Tatooine as a boy, and The Phantom Menace revealed the second he actually got here to life. After being given new eyes by his “creator” aka Anakin, 3PO’s first reminiscence was really of a blue and white astromech droid. That is proper, his very first reminiscence was of his bestie R2-D2.
