How Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker’s C-3PO Twist Relates To The Prequels

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate applications with numerous corporations. We could earn a fee once you click on on or make purchases through hyperlinks.

So far as film franchises go, there are none fairly as beloved as Star Wars. Generations of moviegoers had been introduced up on George Lucas’ colourful galaxy, leading to a deeply private connection to the property. The Rise of Skywalker ended the nine-film Skywalker Saga, and gave sendoffs to characters new and outdated. C-3PO obtained to have a extra integral half within the story than the earlier two motion pictures, and it seems that his twist really featured a connection to the prequels.