How Station 19 Is Failing Andy And Sullivan In Season 3

Depart a Remark
Spoilers forward for the April 16 episode of Station 19 on ABC, referred to as “Dream a Little Dream of Me.”
Station 19 Season 3 has been intense from the very starting, full of deaths, drama, and even a drug overdose. Whereas slightly lightness and romance in such a season would usually be welcome to distract from a few of the heavier plots, the love story between Andy and Sullivan has completely fallen flat to me. Due to “Dream a Little Dream of Me,” I’ve found out how I believe Station 19 is failing them.
Season 3 of Station 19 skipped numerous what’s enjoyable on the subject of characters and relationships on TV exhibits. We have been advised about Andy and Sullivan’s love for one another, they usually have been clearly attracted to one another, but it surely acquired very critical in a short time. They went from secretly hooking as much as revealing their relationship to Pruitt to actually getting married. By way of flashback! I genuinely thought it was a dream/fantasy sequence at first within the earlier episode due to how rapidly it had occurred.
In “Dream a Little Dream of Me,” their marriage was nonetheless a secret, Sullivan did his finest to attempt to consolation her within the wake of her father’s demise, and Andy realized she did not even know that Sullivan’s mother and father have been lifeless. I needed to care about their relationship and be touched by Sullivan’s take care of her whereas she mourned. However the reality of the matter for me is that Station 19 spent extra time constructing totally different arcs for the 2 of them, and people arcs are way more attention-grabbing.
Sullivan’s wrestle with medication has been ongoing, and his combat to maintain his secret even after his overdose has been compelling. He has every part to lose, and there are individuals who know his secret. It is solely a matter of time earlier than the reality comes out. And that is attention-grabbing, as a result of there’s been a construct this season.
As for Andy, I discovered the nuances of her feud with Maya to be much more attention-grabbing than dashing into a wedding together with her battalion chief, and Station 19 nonetheless had extra story it may get out of her mourning Ryan. Together with her father dying earlier than she’d absolutely healed from Ryan, her grief course of may have been so attention-grabbing. I used to be thrilled to see the short cameo from Ryan, and Andy appeared extra animated of their scene than she does in scenes with Sullivan.
Clearly the wedding itself has numerous potential as a plot, however I simply want the early levels hadn’t been rushed by means of so rapidly. We did not get to see reactions to their relationship or a real proposal or actually a lot of them aside from dancing round one another at work earlier than they gave in to their emotions, the awkward lunch with Pruitt, and at Sullivan’s place collectively.
That is to not say that I would commerce their salsa dancing scene for something, as a result of wow! I simply want Station 19 took benefit of all their potential moderately than dashing them into milestones. We missed the method of them having a relationship, going by means of ups and downs, and attending to know one another much more deeply. As it’s, I am extra thinking about a lot of the different characters’ plots.
Hopefully Station 19 manages to win me over to being invested and engaged in Andy and Sullivan’s relationship. There are nonetheless a number of extra episodes left this season, since Station 19 (in contrast to Gray’s Anatomy) was in a position to end filming its full season earlier than the manufacturing halts. Discover out what occurs with the following new episode of Station 19, airing on Thursday, April 30 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.
Add Comment