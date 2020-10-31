How “Story Of The 9-Tailed” Is Attracting Viewers Of All Ages

tvN’s “Story of the 9-Tailed” has been receiving a lot love from viewers of all demographics!

“Story of the 9-Tailed” is a fantasy motion romance drama that stars Lee Dong Wook as male gumiho (a legendary nine-tailed fox) Lee Yeon and Jo Bo Ah as producer Nam Ji Ah who discover themselves tangled in a mysterious case on an island. For all six episodes which have aired to date, the drama has topped viewership scores for its time slot. It additionally ranks first amongst viewers between the ages of 20 and 49 between all cable and main broadcasting stations.

Moreover, for the previous three weeks, official clips from “Story of the 9-Tailed” launched on Naver TV and different platforms have been the preferred, recording practically 12 million views. These clips are additionally out there for buy as a VOD replay service, recording the very best VOD gross sales for a tvN Wednesday-Thursday drama this 12 months.

Listed below are 4 key factors that designate why the drama has been a success for viewers of their teenagers all the best way as much as adults of their forties and fifties!

1. For teenagers: Piquing curiosity with its novel storyline and fast tempo

The plot of “Story of the 9-Tailed” takes an instantaneous twist by introducing a male gumiho in addition to by combining their fantasy world with our actuality. Lee Yeon can be a previous guardian spirit of the Baekdudaegan Mountain Vary who has been alive for over 1,000 years. The storyline permits viewers’ creativeness to go wild by going forwards and backwards between Lee Yeon’s previous and current, altering the identify of the Sanzu River to the Underworld Immigration Workplace, and creating punishments in hell. With each episode, the plot has fast developments and at all times leaves the viewer in awe with a dramatic ending.

2. For these of their 20’s: The good casting

As quickly as Lee Dong Wook, Jo Bo Ah, and Kim Bum have been confirmed because the drama leads, there was a ton of optimistic suggestions for the proper casting. These of their twenties, who’re well-versed in expressing themselves on social media, have actively been selling their favourite characters.

Lee Dong Wook has been praised that his existence alone was good for the position as Lee Yeon. Jo Bo Ah is being referred to as the “cool unnie” in her position as Nam Ji Ah, who’s looking for her mother and father after they went lacking 21 years in the past. As a half gumiho and half human, Kim Bum’s position as Lee Rang is usually known as the ‘charming villain.’

3. For folks of their 30’s: The fantasy romance

Forward of the printed, Lee Dong Wook defined in an interview that 60 % of the “Story of the 9-Tailed” plot was romance, additional thrilling viewers. To these of their thirties who worth their feelings and endurance most inside each their households and their on a regular basis lives, “Story of the 9-Tailed” is claimed to have change into a small happiness of their busy lives.

The love story started over 600 years in the past between Lee Yeon and his past love Ah Eum, who weren’t meant to be. For the previous 600 years, Lee Yeon has been ready for Ah Eum to be reincarnated and it’s revealed that she has lastly been reborn as Nam Ji Ah. Now that the couple can full their love story eventually, viewers will you should definitely have their hearts fluttering at their long-awaited romance.

4. For these of their 40’s and 50’s: The nostalgia of an previous folktale

“Story of the 9-Tailed” reinvents a legendary fable right into a modern-day story, fascinating viewers of their forties and fifties who’re introduced again to the unique story from their childhood. In episode 4, this was particularly related when viewership scores for girls of their forties recorded 10.9 % nationwide. As they look again on the story they’ve heard earlier than, whereas they can predict what’s going to occur subsequent, they may even uncover the enjoyable in observing what elements have been altered to match our present technology. This consists of characters like Tal Eui Pa (performed by Kim Jung Nan) who drinks espresso and runs into many technical difficulties whereas operating the Underworld Immigration Workplace. There may be additionally Bok Hye Ja (performed by Kim Soo Jin), the “snail bride” from a Korean conventional fable, who additionally runs a Korean restaurant whereas delivering details about the monsters and spirits. The motion displayed by these forces and the charisma of the previous guardian spirit of the Baekdudaegan Mountain Vary additionally items viewers an thrilling catharsis by means of every episode!

The producers commented, “We need to deeply thank our viewers who’ve acknowledged the worth and lots of charms of ‘Story of the 9-Tailed,’ together with its novelty and skill to attraction to most people. We hope that this drama lasts as one which the whole household can take pleasure in, as a fantasy motion romance drama that receives love from these of their teenagers all the best way to their forties and fifties whereas combining generations.”

