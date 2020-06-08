How Suicide Squad’s Timeline Was Damaged, According To Director David Ayer

In case you recall, within the DCEU timeline, Suicide Squad takes place after Batman v. Superman: Daybreak of Justice. Earlier than Batman v Superman: Daybreak of Justice, the Joker kills Robin, aka Jason Todd and, in return, Batman bashes Joker’s enamel in earlier than sending him to Arkham the place he meets Harley Quinn. Nicely, within the opening scene in Suicide Squad, textual content seems in Harley Quinn’s bio that reads, “confederate to the homicide of Robin.” Besides, if Joker did this earlier than he met Harley Quinn, how was she an confederate? Now, through social media, David Ayer has confirmed that this tidbit broke his timeline. Test it out: