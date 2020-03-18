How ‘Supergirl’ Actor Nicole Maines Is Fighting for Trans Visibility On- and Off-Screen

Earlier than taking up the position of transgender superhero Nia Nal a.ok.a. Dreamer on the CW’s “Supergirl,” Nicole Maines had already been on the frontlines of preventing for transgender rights. In 2013, Maines was a part of the courtroom case Doe v. Clenchy, when her household sued their faculty district over Maines’ proper to make use of the ladies’s restroom at her faculty. The anti-discrimination case escalated to the Maine Supreme Courtroom, the place Maines and her household prevailed.

She has continued to struggle for trans visibility and equality on-screen, in Hollywood, and typically infuses her personal experiences as a trans lady when taking part in Nia, whose storylines included situations of transphobia — like when Nia’s older sister accuses her of not being “an actual lady.”

“It’s a really common, thrown-around phrase, and I believe one thing quite a lot of trans ladies are conversant in. So after I learn it, I used to be like, ‘Oh, I do know precisely what’s occurring right here,’” Maines tells Selection.

One other storyline additionally hit near house: when fellow superhero and Dreamer’s love curiosity, Brainiac, broke up along with her, inflicting Dreamer to query whether or not or not it’s as a result of she’s trans (it wasn’t).

In actual life, Maines says she has realized to select and select what she pays consideration to on the subject of unfavorable or derogatory feedback.

“In the case of the feedback part, you’re not going to inform me one thing the church hasn’t informed me since I used to be in fifth grade,” she says.

She provides that whereas she commends A-list cisgender actors like Scarlett Johansson for turning down roles portraying trans folks, it’s incumbent on everybody from casting administrators to writers to extend trans visibility in Hollywood.

“It’s one thing with correct illustration, with precise trans folks portraying ourselves, we will begin to dismantle [negative assumptions], and let’s imagine, ‘No, that is what trans seems like. You don’t want to be afraid of it,’” she says.

As for what actual progress seems wish to her?

“I believe it’s with the ability to see your self on tv,” Maine says. “It’s with the ability to see your self as a superhero. It’s not being afraid to exist as you do.”

Watch Nicole Maines’ full interview within the Selection studio above.