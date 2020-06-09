How Sweet Magnolias’ JoAnna Garcia Swisher Felt About The Ending

From what JoAnna Garcia Swisher mentioned in her interview, you possibly can inform that she feels Maddie jumped the gun on assuming that Cal was sticking his nostril the place it did not belong, and that she ought to have at the very least given him extra of an opportunity to elucidate himself. She talked about that she believes that this could have been particularly vital “if Maddie actually is trusting once more,” which means that Garcia Swisher would not really feel Maddie is really over being cheated on and deserted by her ex-husband, who’s now having a child with that very same mistress.